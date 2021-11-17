Live Updates: Virginia Falls at No. 15 Houston, 67-47

Virginia Cavaliers at Houston Cougars men's basketball live coverage and score updates

Live coverage and score updates for the Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball game against the No. 15 Houston Cougars on Tuesday night at the Fertitta Center.

Make sure to refresh the page for updates.

Starting Lineups

Virginia

Kihei Clark

Reece Beekman

Armaan Franklin

Jayden Gardner

Kadin Shedrick

Houston

Marcus Sasser

Taze Moore

Kyler Edwards

Reggie Chaney

Fabian White Jr.

First Half

Not a great start for Virginia. Houston gets two tough pull-up threes to go from Kyler Edwards and Marcus Sasser, then Reggie Chaney finishes through contact at the rim to go up 8-0. Jayden Gardner gets the Hoos on the board with a fadeaway jumper, but UVA has to use a timeout on a later possession as Kihei Clark is unable to get the ball in-bounds. Three early turnovers for the Cavaliers. Houston appears to be just a step quicker than UVA as well so far.

Virginia 10, Houston 2 | 15:59 1H

Houston playing lighting fast, taking the ball from the Hoos and springing out in transition - 11 points off six UVA turnovers for Houston. The Cougars are also shooting well from three, 4-6 so far from beyond the arc. Not a whole lot not going well for Houston.

Kihei Clark hits a huge pair of open threes (left corner and left wing) to get Virginia going offensively. Reece Beekman picks up a steal and gets a layup to go on the other end.

Virginia 11, Houston 20 | 11:45 1H

The Cavaliers are shooting well (43%) from three to keep themselves in it, but Houston is shooting the lights out (6-10). Taze Moore banks in a three just as the shot clock expires.

Virginia 16, Houston 29 | 6:49 1H

Marcus Sasser drains a three, another one that goes down right as the shot-clock expired. Kody Stattmann makes his second three of the game to answer back. Kadin Shedrick finishes through contact for the and-one. Hoos still trail by 13, though.

Virginia 21, Houston 34 | 2:38 1H

Virginia had a chance to cut it to 10 points going into halftime, but the Cavaliers waited until there were less than 10 seconds left in the half to start their offense on the final possession. The result? A pick-and-pop three for Kadin Shedrick, who missed it badly.

UVA turned the ball over 12 times in the first half and trail the hot-shooting Cougars (7-13 from three) 36-23 at halftime.

Halftime: Virginia 23, Houston 36

Second Half

Houston gets its largest lead of the game (18) on a layup by Fabian White Jr., but Armaan Franklin responds with a tough drive and finish on the other end. Virginia in jeopardy of letting this game get out of hand early in the second half. The Cavaliers aren't able to get anything going running their normal offense and they are getting out-hustled by the Cougars on the other end of the floor.

Virginia 29, Houston 46 | 15:25 2H

Reece Beekman doing what he does best, coming up with a steal and finishing the fast break on the other end with a spin move. Unfortunately, that is essentially the only way Virginia can score the ball against Houston's tough and athletic defense.

Virginia 31, Houston 49 | 11:52 2H

Virginia has made just four shots in the second half. Houston is as impressive as advertised on both ends of the floor but especially on defense. There have been barely any easy baskets for the Cavaliers tonight.

Virginia 37, Houston 55 | 6:37 2H

After a scoreless first half, Armaan Franklin has had a nice second half with 11 points. That's pretty much the only thing that has gone well for the Cavaliers since halftime, as the Cougars have kept the Hoos at arms length. A dunk by Josh Carlton has Houston up 20 points with less than four minutes remaining.

Virginia 42, Houston 62 | 3:39 2H

Final. Houston defeats Virginia 67-47.

Armaan Franklin leads the Hoos with 11 points, all in the second half. UVA turns the ball over 17 times in the game. Marcus Sasser with 19 points and Kyler Edwards with 18 points for Houston.

Virginia drops to 1-2 on the season and returns home to play Coppin State on Friday.