ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

2 people trapped after trench collapses near Breckenridge

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eTfLn_0cysQ9jB00

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people are trapped after a trench collapsed near Breckenridge on Tuesday.

Red, White & Blue Fire was called to a trench collapse involving two people at 206 Sallie Barber Rd. around 4:15 p.m. The location is in unincorporated Summit County in the Breckenridge area.

Live updates: Wildfire near Estes Park burning 115 acres, 11% contained

Summit Fire & EMS and Summit County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene assisting in the rescue. Crews are working on extricating the victims from the collapse.

According to Amanda Seidler with the Red, White & Blue Fire District, a contractor was installing utilities for a new housing development in the area where the trench collapsed.

As of 7:07 p.m., rescue efforts continued.

Seidler said once rescue efforts were finished, the scene will be turned over to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for a workplace accident investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Summit County, CO
City
Estes Park, CO
Breckenridge, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Accidents
Breckenridge, CO
Crime & Safety
Summit County, CO
Accidents
City
Breckenridge, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Trench#Housing Development#Accident#Kdvr#White Blue Fire#Sallie Barber Rd#Summit Fire Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy