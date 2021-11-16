ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

FDA Promises Quick Review of Pfizer Booster for All Adults, CDC Meets Friday

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday it would review Pfizer Inc's request to authorize booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine in all adults "as expeditiously as possible," with the New York Times https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/16/us/politics/fda-pfizer-booster-shots-adults.html?smid=tw-nytimes&smtyp=cur reporting that the regulatory nod could come as soon as Thursday. The...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Lookout

Federal health officials open up access to COVID-19 booster shots to all U.S. adults

WASHINGTON — Federal health officials on Friday moved to expand access to COVID-19 booster shots to all American adults, in an effort to bolster protection against infections as case counts rise again across the United States. Officials with the Food and Drug Administration on Friday morning authorized booster shots for anyone over age 18 who […] The post Federal health officials open up access to COVID-19 booster shots to all U.S. adults appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WDVM 25

FDA & CDC gives green light for COVID-19 boosters for all adults

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now given the green light for all adults to get COVID-19 booster shots, but are pharmacies and doctors’ offices ready for demand here in the Wiregrass? Late Friday, the U.S. opened COVID-19 booster shots to all […]
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Booster

Just a few months ago, boosters weren't even a consideration in the country's COVID vaccine regimen. But now, more than 30 million people in the U.S. have gotten an additional shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only certain groups of people are currently eligible to get a booster: The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized an additional dose for Moderna and Pfizer recipients who are 65 years old and older or younger and at higher risk. But as more and more virus experts note that boosters might be essential to the vaccine process, changes to existing requirements could be on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz Announces COVID Vaccine Boosters For All Minnesota Adults

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that all Minnesota adults are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot. If you received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, you are now eligible and encouraged to get a booster. This news comes as cases continue mounting just on the cusp of the holidays. “We will always prioritize the safety of Minnesotans—and right now, in the middle of a surge in cases, that means opening up booster doses to all adults,” Walz said. “Cases are rising, community...
MINNESOTA STATE
CNET

Which COVID-19 booster should you get?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. You may be eligible for a COVID-19 booster without even knowing it. Many people who got Moderna or Pfizer's vaccine can get one six months after their second dose, if they're eligible because they either have one of the many qualifying health conditions or are at risk because of their work, and all Johnson & Johnson recipients are eligible two months after their vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US approves drug to improve growth in children with dwarfism

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved for the first time a drug to improve growth in children with the most common type of dwarfism.  The European Commission authorized the drug to treat still-growing children older than two years in late August this year.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Quick Review#Pfizer Booster#Adults#Reuters#Pfizer Inc#The New York Times#Pfizer Biontech
AFP

US authorizes Covid boosters for all adults, recommends for over-50s

The United States authorized the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccine boosters for all people aged 18 and older on Friday, as the world's hardest-hit country enters a new winter wave of the pandemic. The vast majority of those people becoming hospitalized or dying with Covid are unvaccinated, and the best way to control the winter wave would be to reach those people, rather than topping up the vaccinated, the critics said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

FDA expands COVID boosters to all adults, final hurdle ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding the government’s campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays. Pfizer and Moderna announced the FDA’s decision after at least 10 states already had started offering […]
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland authorizes boosters for all adults 18+ ahead of full federal approval

Ahead of full federal authorization, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Friday gave the OK for all vaccinated adults over age 18 to get COVID-19 booster doses, saying more coverage is needed ahead of the upcoming winter holidays. Officials from a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel signed off on the third doses Friday morning, and a panel of regulators from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and ...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
MarketWatch

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster gets FDA OK for all adults

Share of Moderna Inc. shot up 6.0% in premarket trading Friday, after the biotechnology company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine to all adults, aged 18 and older. The booster dose is for those who have completed COVID-19 vaccinations, with any authorized or approved vaccine, at least six months ago. "This emergency use authorization comes at a critical time as we enter the winter months and face increasing COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations across the country," said Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel. Next, an advisory committee of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet to discuss a potential recommendation for rolling out COVID-19 boosters. Moderna's stock has tumbled 33.1% over the past three months through Thursday but has soared 140.7% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25.3% this year.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KMIZ ABC 17 News

All adults in Missouri now able to get COVID-19 booster shots

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missourians 18 years or older are now eligible to get a COVID-19 booster vaccine. The state health department amended orders Friday to authorize a single booster dose for adults. Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized and endorsed the boosters Friday. Fully vaccinated The post All adults in Missouri now able to get COVID-19 booster shots appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy