Colts QB and wife welcome second child
INDIANAPOLIS — Two days after the Indianapolis Colts got a win at home, quarterback Carson Wentz received something else to celebrate, a baby girl.
He and wife Madison welcomed their second child Tuesday.
They named her Hudson Rose, and she weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.
The happy parents have another daughter, Hadley Jayne, who was born in April of 2020.
