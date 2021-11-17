Colts QB and wife welcome second child

INDIANAPOLIS — Two days after the Indianapolis Colts got a win at home, quarterback Carson Wentz received something else to celebrate, a baby girl.

He and wife Madison welcomed their second child Tuesday.

They named her Hudson Rose, and she weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

The happy parents have another daughter, Hadley Jayne, who was born in April of 2020.

