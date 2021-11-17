ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to best keep your pets safe during Thanksgiving

By Nexstar Media Wire, Laura Morrison
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With assurances from top doctors that vaccinated families can safely gather this Thanksgiving, people also need to consider the safety of their pets during this time of year.

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) recently released a list of things owners need to be aware of when hosting holiday gatherings at their homes.

Many traditional Thanksgiving foods are not healthy and/or even downright dangerous to pets, with many pets sickened every year. AVMA says to refrain from feeding pets fatty items like turkey, which can lead to pancreatitis, and also foods with grapes, onions, yeast dough, artificially sweetened desserts and chocolate. Owners are reminded to keep garbage cans hidden from pets and keep pet-tempting decorations and plants out of reach.

Instead owners are asked to offer treats specifically designed for their pets during the holiday season.

Don’t be fooled by viral Facebook post saying company is going to ‘use your photos’

If your pet is exhibiting signs of poisoning, such as vomiting or diarrhea, call your veterinarian or the SPCA Poison Control Hotline at 888-426-4435 for help.

Pets can also get agitated when large groups of people enter their home. It’s all about knowing your animal(s). Feel free to keep them away from guests if that is best and also make your guests (who may have allergies) aware there are pets in the home.

Those traveling with pets, or leaving them behind, also need to consult their veterinarian before making large trips, the AVMA recommends. A health certificate is needed for pets going across state lines and international borders.

Find out more about pet safety here.

Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Never Leave the Bathroom Stall Before Doing This, Doctors Warn

During the COVID-19 pandemic—or ideally even before it—certain bathroom habits have likely become an essential part of your daily routine. From washing your hands for 20 seconds to opening the door with your shirt sleeves, there are a handful of rules that many of us abide by before leaving a bathroom. We tend to be efficient in the restroom, especially if we're using one outside of our home. But in trying to make your trip as short-lived as possible, there's one thing that you may not be doing, which could have serious health consequences in the long run. Read on to discover what you should never leave the bathroom stall without doing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
countryliving.com

6 things you can do now to get your home ready for Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner. While it may seem a little early to be hanging baubles and making fresh foliage wreaths, getting organised ahead of time is key to managing a magical, stress-free festive season. According to Homebase, we're set to embrace Christmas earlier than ever before, hang more...
HOME & GARDEN
