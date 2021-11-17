ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Border leaders want infrastructure bill money to modernize busy ports of entry

By Julian Resendiz
Border Report
Border Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FdD2m_0cysPgc000

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Border leaders say they will rely on their state and federal lawmakers to fight so that a piece of the recently signed federal infrastructure bill goes to improve ports of entry.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes $110 billion for roads and bridges and $16.6 billion for ports and waterways. The bill doesn’t include funding for specific projects, according to U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar’s office. Escobar is a Democrat who represents Texas’ 16 th Congressional District.

Ports of entry in the El Paso-Southern New Mexico region were experiencing explosive growth in commercial traffic prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest data shows commercial activity keeps growing at the Ysleta-Zaragoza and Santa Teresa, New Mexico, ports. But projects such as a feasibility study for expansion at Santa Teresa and additional capacity at Zaragoza could use the funding.

“The City of El Paso is committed to continuing to play a key leadership role in our region in addressing the infrastructure needs at our land ports of entry. We are working with our local, state and federal partner government agencies and industry stakeholders to pursue any and all funding opportunities that this new infrastructure package will provide,” the city said in an email to Border Report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m620M_0cysPgc000
Private vehicles and commercial trucks (left) wait in line at the Ysleta-Zaragoza port of entry. (KTSM photo)

The city would like to increase vehicle capacity at its three international bridges to Juarez, Mexico, update technology and modernize buildings. Officials say federal funds could complement the International Bridges Capital Improvement Program, which aims to improve safety and security for private vehicles and trucks at the border crossings.

In nearby Santa Teresa, New Mexico, business leaders say the port of entry expansion study needs funding, as does the construction of a bridge over Union Pacific railroad tracks.

Total trade at Far West Texas and Southern New Mexico commercial ports of entry. (Graphic courtesy Border Industrial Association)

“We’re waiting to see if we are able to get some road money and some bridge money. We got our eyes on that and it’s something we might possibly get out of these (federal) moneys,” said Jerry Pacheco, president and CEO of the Border Industrial Association.

He said many ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border are in need of federal funding for repairs, technology or expansion. That’s why the federal government has a priority list.

“There’s projects that have been waiting a long time. There’s projects of medium-range interest and then there’s the projects that just got in line. We’re in the middle of the pack,” Pacheco said. “We’re probably not going to get any of that money directly, but it’s good for us that other ports get that money because they get taken off the list and we move up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jtdZE_0cysPgc000
Total trade at Ysleta port of entry. (Graphics courtesy Border Industrial Association)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eTP05_0cysPgc000
Total trade at Bridge of the Americas port of entry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HpzH4_0cysPgc000
Total trade at Santa Teresa port of entry.

Santa Teresa has now become the second-busiest commercial port in the El Paso Sector, surpassing the Bridge of the Americas. The growth has prompted Love’s Travel Stops to build a truck stop at Airport Road near the Pete Domenici Highway.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, said the state can expect more than $3.7 billion from the infrastructure bill.

That includes $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs and the chance to compete for a piece of the $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program, he said.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

“For decades, New Mexico has been held back by a systemic lack of investment in infrastructure. That’s about to change,” said Heinrich, who sits on the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Border Report

Texas governor to Biden: Talk border security with Mexico’s leader during White House summit

exas Gov. Greg Abbott sent President Joe Biden a letter demanding U.S. officials shore up security on the Texas/Mexico border and to ask Mexico's president during Thursday's North American Leaders' Summit to remove federal forces from U.S. businesses south of the border. Immigration is slated to be among topics discussed. Other topics include: climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, and economic growth among the three nations, the first summit held since 2016.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
Border Report

Biden administration underreporting migrant apprehensions, former CBP boss says

"It’s important the American people understand what these new numbers say and what they don’t. They clearly show that the Biden border crisis is in full swing and remains historically catastrophic." Former Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan -- "When the numbers come out and say that migration is down, of course that affects the false and distorted narrative that the border is always in crisis and that the U.S. is being invaded.” Fernando Garcia, executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights
DEL RIO, TX
Border Report

‘Remain in Mexico’ policy could restart in ‘coming weeks,’ DOJ officials tell federal court

The controversial Trump-era remain-in-Mexico policy -- which forced migrants to wait south of the border in Mexico during their immigration proceedings -- could begin again "within the coming weeks," according to a federal court brief filed this week by Justice Department officials. The four-page document filed Monday in Amarillo, Texas, said that the government of Mexico is close to accepting migrants who are sent back from the United States under the program, formally called Migrant Protection Protocols or MPP.
LAREDO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Heinrich
Person
Veronica Escobar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Port Of Entry#Border Crossings#Democrat#Ktsm#Union Pacific Rai
Border Report

Longtime South Texas Democrat switches to the Republican Party

A veteran South Texas state representative from Rio Grande City who recently sponsored a controversial redistricting amendment in the Legislature, has switched to the Republican party. State Rep. Ryan Guillen on Monday appeared at a news conference with Gov. Greg Abbott in Floresville, Texas, and announced he will not be running as a Democrat during his next election campaign for District 31, which includes a large section of the border in Starr County.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Migrants granted asylum at higher rate under Biden administration, new data shows

Asylum-seeking migrants have experienced a higher success rate with their immigration cases under the Biden administration, according to new data.A new report by Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), found an uptick in the number of cases granted asylum since President Joe Biden took office. Austin Kocher, a TRAC researcher, told Border Report on Monday that the number of asylums granted began to significantly increase in May and June and that the overall increase even includes the three months during the fiscal year when Donald Trump remained president.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Border Report

Border Report

673
Followers
188
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy