ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

N. Carolina AG files lawsuit over kid-friendly e-cigarettes

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19r5f8_0cysPeqY00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced Tuesday that he is suing the founders of an e-cigarette maker over his concerns that their product is being marketed to children through kid-friendly flavors and poor age verification.

Stein announced at a news conference that he is suing Juul founders James Monsees and Adam Bowen. He also said he is launching a statewide investigation into several e-cigarette manufacturers, distributors and retailers.

“All companies and individuals involved in manufacturing, distributing and selling e-cigarettes in North Carolina should hear this message loud and clear,” Stein said. “If you get North Carolina’s teens addicted to nicotine, there will be consequences.”

In June, Juul Labs Inc. was to pay $40 million to North Carolina and take more action to prevent underage use and sales under the terms of an agreement with the state. Stein had sued Juul previously, accusing it of employing unfair and deceptive practices that targeted young people to use its vaping products, which deliver addictive nicotine. The lawsuit was scheduled to be heard in July.

A Juul spokesman had no immediate comment on the latest lawsuit.

Stein also targeted another e-cigarette company that he said sells kid-friendly flavors such as chocolate milk and strawberry doughnut. He also said his investigation would look into retailers statewide which are located near middle schools and high schools who are selling e-cigarettes, three distributors and one online seller.

The attorney general said he would urge Robert Califf, nominated to be commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration by President Joe Biden, to create national, industry-wide regulations on flavored e-cigarettes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Judge delays prison for ailing figure in NC ballot probe

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A judge on Friday delayed when the key player in an absentee-ballot fraud case in North Carolina must report to federal prison for crimes involving benefits fraud because of the defendant’s health issues. Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. of Bladen County was supposed to report to a South Carolina prison by Dec. […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNCT

US Senate hopeful Erica Smith files papers for House vacancy left by Butterfield’s retirement

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Erica Smith has switched over to a run for a northeastern North Carolina congressional seat after veteran Rep. G.K. Butterfield announced this week that he wouldn’t seek reelection. Smith’s campaign updated its organizational documents with the Federal Election Commission late Friday to indicate she is now running for the […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

WNCT

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy