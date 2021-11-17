ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Should bosses be banned from contacting employees outside of work? Portugal thinks so

By Nexstar Media Wire, WFLA, Nathaniel Rodriguez
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXDB4_0cysPaJe00

TAMPA (WFLA) — Workers in Portugal will soon have more free time after the country passed new labor laws this month to keep bosses from contacting them outside of work hours.

According to a report by CNBC , the laws require employers to give workers at least 11 consecutive hours of night rest in which they cannot be contacted except for emergencies.

The laws, passed after the shift to working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, also require employers to pay for work-from-home expenses like internet and power. Employers will also have to meet with employees in person every two months.

‘Great Resignation’ could lead to better jobs

Employers could be fined if they violate the workers’ rights, although owners of businesses with fewer than 10 employees are exempt from the new requirements.

Portugal isn’t the first country to propose such laws, as a “right to disconnect” their work device has been introduced in other European countries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
morningbrew.com

Employers who text employees after working hours could now face fines in Portugal

In today’s hybrid pandemic workplace, messages from your boss can sometimes light up your phone like the unrelenting climax of a Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, regardless of the time of day. But this barrage of after-hours missives will no longer fly in Portugal, where the country’s parliament just outlawed employer texts outside of an employee’s regular working hours, “except under exceptional circumstances,” the AP reports.
AMERICAS
houstonianonline.com

In Portugal, managers are no longer allowed to call their employees after working hours | a job

In Portugal, bosses are no longer allowed to call or email their employees outside of business hours. This behavior is now illegal. Since Friday, the Portuguese government has passed a law to exempt employees now that they have started working more from home due to Corona. Employers should consider the private time of employees. If called after business hours, this can have serious consequences. For example, the employer can be fined, reports CNN.
ECONOMY
BBC

Portugal bans bosses texting staff after-hours

Portugal has banned bosses from text messaging and emailing staff out of working hours as part of new laws dubbed "right to rest". The move is part of changes being introduced to improve work-life balance in response to an expansion of working from home in the country. Companies with more...
PORTUGAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfla#Cnbc#European
News Channel Nebraska

In Portugal, it's now illegal for your boss to call outside work hours

Ever had a persistent boss who won't stop messaging you once you've left work or logged off? In Portugal, that behavior is now illegal. The country recently introduced a law that bans employers from contacting workers outside of their regular hours by phone, message or email. "The employer must respect...
AMERICAS
thesource.com

Portugal Passes New Labor Laws, Illegal For Boss To Text You After Work

Portugal is making it illegal for your boss to text you after work. The Portuguese parliament passed new labor laws last week with the goal of giving remote workers a healthier work-life balance. According to the new laws, employers could face penalties for contacting employees outside work hours. They will...
AMERICAS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Jobs
PennLive.com

When will Social Security send out the cost-of-living increase?

Social Security beneficiaries are set to receive a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment increase in 2022. And now, the Social Security Administration has released a schedule of when the increased payments will arrive. According to GoBankingRates.com, if your birthday is on the 1st through the 10th of the month, your benefits will...
BUSINESS
fox13news.com

Social Security 2022 benefits payment schedule – when to expect your checks

The Social Security Administration (SSA) recently released its 2022 calendar, showing when recipients can expect to receive their benefit payments in the coming year. The benefits will be paid out on a different day of the month based on the beneficiaries’ birthdays. Any birthdays that fall between the first and...
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

Covaxin: A Better Alternative to mRNA Based Vaccines?

A long-awaited study has indicated that the Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, developed by an Indian biotech company and the country’s medical research agency, was 77.8% effective at preventing Covid-19 symptoms. In usage, the investigators found that an antibody response was induced two weeks after the second dose of Covaxin was given,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
theeastcountygazette.com

Social Security: Payout Dates for 2022 Announced

The Schedule of Social Security payments for 2022 has been released by the Social Security Administration. Payments from Social Security are made according to a person’s birthday, with a few exceptions. These are the general payment methods:. If your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of a month, your...
PERSONAL FINANCE
batonrougenews.net

Big Oil is finally exercising restraint and Biden is pissed

This week, the Najah's Desert Oasis gas station in southeastern California put up a sign of the times. It read: $6.39 for regular. This remote gas pump isn't your average fuelling station, to be sure, and even at the best of times, it has the highest gas prices in the country. But breaking the $6 mark is a monumental occasion, even for Najah's. In California as a whole, the average gas prices are a painful and record-breaking $4.68 per gallon, and the nationwide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $3.41 - a whopping $1.29 more than just a year ago. Indeed, inflation rates across the country are at a 31-year high, and Americans are really feeling the squeeze, and many are casting about who to blame for the hardship.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Southern

3 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

If you're counting on Social Security to provide much of your retirement income, do you know that the average monthly retirement benefit check was recently just $1,560? That's about $18,720 a year, and probably not as much income as you'd prefer in retirement. Fortunately, there are ways to make those...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy