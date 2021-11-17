ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food waste plays major role in climate change, experts say

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
When you think of climate change, you might think of culprits like cars and power plants, but environmental advocates are sounding the alarm about the food from your refrigerator.

“When we put our food scraps in the garbage, they end up in landfills or incinerators,” said Justin Green, executive director of Big Reuse, an environmental non-profit in New York City that helps divert food and yard waste from landfills into mountains of compost. “In landfills, it generates methane, which is a major climate change gas.”

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, solid waste landfills are the third-largest source of human-related methane emissions in the U.S.

“That’s a bigger number than some heavy hitters like the aviation industry,” said Dr. Radley Horton, professor and climate scientist at Columbia University.

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council:

  1. As much as 40 percent of the food supply in the U.S. is going to waste.
  2. More than half of that ends up in a landfill, releasing emissions equal to 3.4 million vehicles.

It’s a big problem, Green said composting can help counteract.

“When you compost, you’re adding in oxygen,” said Green. He said the process feeds the bacteria in a way that doesn’t produce methane.

“It starts at our refrigerators,” said Dr. Horton. “The primary source in the U.S. of this wasted food is at the level of the individual.”

According to the World Wildlife Fund, as much as eight percent of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions could be reduced if we stop wasting food.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC7 Fort Myers

