In this episode of "American Masters: At Home," Pépin teaches us how to make onion soup gratinée: "You can do an onion soup, just the onion sauteed with the chicken stock or beef stock, and serve it like this by itself, and that would be an onion soup. But when you add the words gratinée, it is done with a crust of bread and of course cheese."

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO