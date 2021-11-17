‘Addicted to Marriage’ reality TV series premieres on TLC tonight: How to watch and stream for free

The American Music Awards take place tonight (Sunday 21 November) at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Nominations for the awards ceremony, which is being hosted by Cardi B were announced last month. Olivia Rodrigo leads the charge with seven nods, while pop superstars The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and Drake are also among the nominees. Cardi is nominated for several awards herself, including for the Favourite Music Video, Favourite Female Artist – Hip-Hop, and Favourite Song – Hip-Hopcategories.Contrary to other awards shows – in which a jury of industry figures decides winners – honourees at the American Music Awards are chosen entirely based on votes by fans.In the US, the American Music Awards will air on ABC at 8pm est / 7pm central time.It will also be available to stream the next day on ABC’s website and on Hulu. Read more:See the full list of nominations for this year’s AMAs‘It’s brutal out here’: How Olivia Rodrigo’s acerbic pop speaks for an anxious generationQueen Cardi B: the people’s pop culture iconFollow the liveblog below

CELEBRITIES ・ 30 MINUTES AGO