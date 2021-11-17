ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second jobs row: MPs back government plans to curb second jobs

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMPs have backed government plans to prevent them taking on certain jobs in addition to their work in Parliament. Boris Johnson made a surprise announcement on the proposals on Tuesday amid sleaze allegations about Conservative MPs. Labour has been calling for a ban for sometime and tried to get...

www.bbc.com

The Guardian

MPs in safe seats are most likely to have second jobs

MPs in safe seats are far more likely to have taken up second jobs than their colleagues in marginal constituencies, according to new analysis that has led to renewed calls for reforms to Britain’s voting system. In findings that undermine Boris Johnson’s suggestion that voters who disapprove of their MP’s...
JOBS
BBC

Keir Starmer: Labour leader supports ban on most second jobs for MPs

Labour leader Keir Starmer has called for a ban on most second jobs for MPs with limited exceptional circumstances for those working in public services. He added there was "a common sense" test which would exempt people whose jobs would include working on the NHS frontline or army reservists. Speaking...
JOBS
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson's clampdown on second jobs to kill off sleaze row may affect fewer than TEN MPs after Tories vote down Labour plan - amid claims they might NEVER come into force

Boris Johnson's planned anti-sleaze clampdown on second jobs for MPs could affect fewer than 10 who have paid roles outside the Commons, it was revealed today. Mr Johnson saw off a Labour attempt to limit politicians to a tiny number of permissible outside jobs last night after Tory MPs used their huge majority to vote down the idea.
JOBS
The Independent

No 10 backs away from its proposals for limiting MPs’ second jobs after criticism

No 10 has backed away from its plans for limiting MPs’ second jobs after they were rubbished by the head of the Commons committee in charge of the controversy.In a major U-turn on Tuesday, Boris Johnson suddenly proposed curbing outside work to “within reasonable limits” – ministers then suggesting a limit on either hours or earnings.But Chris Bryant, the chair of the Commons standards committee – which will draw up firm proposals for a vote – called the ideas “for the birds” and said they would not work.In response, the prime minister’s spokesman claimed Mr Bryant’s criticisms were targeting...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Sleaze: Boris Johnson bows to pressure over MPs’ second jobs

Boris Johnson has been accused of a “kneejerk” attempt to rewrite MPs’ standards rules, after he rushed out plans to ban consultancy work in a bid to stave off more negative headlines on sleaze.The prime minister caved in to pressure to take action on MPs’ second jobs on the eve of a potentially embarrassing Commons vote on Wednesday on Labour demands for an end to MPs taking paid work as political consultants and lobbyists.In an apparent attempt to neutralise the Labour assault after a fortnight of revelations about Tory second jobs, Mr Johnson announced he was backing the move,...
JOBS
Shropshire Star

Tetchy PMQs as Johnson faces showdown with MPs over second job curbs

Boris Johnson and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle clashed at an ill-tempered session. Boris Johnson clashed with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle ahead of a showdown with his own MPs over plans to ban them from paid political consultancy work. The Prime Minister insisted he wanted to find a cross-party...
POLITICS
The Independent

Inside Politics: Labour claims ‘victory’ as PM forced into crackdown on MPs’ second jobs

Downing Street’s clean up operation on sleaze is in full swing. Boris Johnson has called for a crackdown on MPs’ second jobs, proposing a ban on “paid political consultants or lobbyists”. It is quite the turnaround for a prime minister who two weeks ago whipped his MPs to rip up sleaze rules to save Owen Paterson, who would now be some 10 days into his month-long suspension from the Commons had the government kept its mitts off independent disciplinary processes in parliament. Johnson’s well-timed intervention may have helped to take the sting out of a Labour press conference designed to attack his inaction on second jobs, but the PM now faces the wrath of his well-heeled colleagues who fear their lucrative side-hustles could soon disappear. Reports say the powerful 1922 Committee of Tories is raising concerns about the “vagueness” of the plans. Keir Starmer, whose party is calling for an outright ban on second jobs bar a few exceptions, claimed victory yesterday, saying the changes would not have been put forward had Labour not forced a vote on the matter later today. All eyes are now on the Commons for the opposition day debate and the PM’s appearance at a session of the Liaison Committee on “propriety and ethics in government.”
POLITICS
The Independent

MPs can still work up to 20 hours a week on second jobs under PM’s sleaze plan, says minister

MPs will still be able to work up to 20 hours a week on their second jobs under the government’s plan to tighten the rules, a cabinet minister has suggested.Boris Johnson has faced criticism over the vagueness of his proposal to ban consultancy jobs and limit work outside of parliament to what can be done “within reasonable limits”.International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said an MP doing 20 hours a week of work outside parliament would still be considered “reasonable”.She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Let’s say two shifts, that would be 16 hours a week. Are we saying 10 to...
POLITICS
Telegraph

How Boris Johnson is trying to clear out old guard of MPs with curb on second jobs

It was Sir Winston Churchill who famously said that in politics, you should “never let a good crisis go to waste”. During nearly two years in office, his political hero’s quote has never been far from Boris Johnson’s mind as he has battled with a series of emergencies - some pandemic-related, others of his own making.
POLITICS
BBC

Labour to hold vote on banning some second jobs for MPs

Labour will hold a vote on Wednesday on banning MPs from taking paid directorships or consultancies. Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has argued that a ban on certain second jobs would help end "dodgy lobbying". It comes as MPs are likely to endorse the report criticising ex-Tory MP Owen Paterson...
POLITICS
BBC

MPs under scrutiny over their second jobs

MPs are coming under intense scrutiny over their second jobs. This comes amid a row about former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox's legal work, and follows the finding that former Conservative MP Owen Paterson broke the rules by lobbying the government in return for money. What are the rules?. MPs can...
JOBS
The Independent

MPs should be allowed to have second jobs, Tory minister says

Tory minister Paul Scully has suggested that MPs should be able to have second jobs but also noted that “paid advocacy and the like needs to be absolutely stamped out” of Westminster. “It’s right that MPs are able to have second jobs, but it’s what the second jobs are that...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Banning second jobs for MPs is vital to protect our democracy

The phrase used to describe the scandal enveloping parliament – “MPs’ second jobs” – is indicative of the problem. Being an MP is not a “job”, it is a public service. In exchange for the privilege of representing your community and helping to determine the future direction of your country, you are handed a publicly funded salary of nearly £82,000, placing you in the top 5% of earners, pulling in around three times the average wage. That is beyond anything most Britons will ever hope to earn, and indeed is a sum of money the vast majority of us think qualifies you as rich.
SOCIETY
wtvbam.com

UK parliament engulfed in growing sleaze row over second jobs

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s parliament was embroiled in a growing sleaze scandal on Wednesday as allegations of lawmakers being paid for external work which may have breached parliamentary rules dominated news headlines. The question of lawmakers having second jobs has come under renewed scrutiny over the last week, after Boris...
ECONOMY
The Independent

MPs told to be ‘visible’ to voters as Boris Johnson hints at crackdown on some second jobs

A crackdown on MPs’ second jobs has moved a step closer as Boris Johnson warned members of parliament that they must be “visible to” their constituents, but refused to intervene in the Geoffrey Cox controversy.As anger mounted over the behaviour of the former attorney general – who worked and voted from the Caribbean during lockdown – the Commons speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, warned of parliament being seen as a “dictatorship” if the government didn’t get its house in order over allegations of “sleaze”.The prime minister declined to criticise or take action against Sir Geoffrey, but did make clear that serving...
POLITICS

