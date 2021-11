MINNEAPOLIS — In the past seven days, Minnesota led the nation in new COVID-19 cases based on population, according to CDC data published on Monday afternoon. The CDC numbers list Minnesota with 472 cases per 100,000 people in that time frame, part of a regional surge that includes Wisconsin, North Dakota, Michigan and Nebraska. The largest increases have been recorded in parts of the Upper Midwest, Southwest and Northeast, with COVID-19 cases in the Southeast U.S. now falling.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO