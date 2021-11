WILLIAMSPORT – More than 100 unvaccinated Geisinger health system employees will know early next week whether they will face termination if they refuse for religious beliefs not to be tested for COVID-19. U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann, after hearing nearly two hours of argument Friday, said he would decide by Tuesday whether to issue an injunction to prevent the testing.

