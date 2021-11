Each week, we're taking a deeper dive with a Husker player for "The Word." Next up is Brendan Franke, a kicker from Gretna. Position: Kickoff specialist. “Growing up I played soccer, football and basketball. But I found out pretty quick I wasn’t very good at basketball, so then I was just soccer. I ended up quitting football coming into high school. But then I picked it back up my junior year. I played the last four games of my junior year, and then all of my senior year. In high school, I was strictly kicker. I didn’t try anything else because I was convinced I was going to go play college soccer (as a goalie)."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO