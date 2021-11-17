ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Explains How Avengers: Age of Ultron Sets Up Hawkeye

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original MCU Avenger with the least amount of screen time is finally getting his own time to shine. Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye hung around in the shadows of Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor for a number of years, popping up here and there to shoot an arrow or reveal a...

comicbook.com

Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Trailer Is Here, Don't Make Her Angry

We have our first look at the upcoming series She-Hulk with a new teaser revealed for Disney+ Day. The official logo for the show has also been revealed with the She-Hulk branding set against a city skyline. You can take a look at the logo below, along with a new teaser trailer which reveals actual footage of lead star Tatiana Maslany getting green as the new She-Hulk.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Scarlett Johansson Is Returning To The MCU After Lawsuit Drama, But Not How You’d Think

Marvel veteran Scarlett Johansson made headlines when she sued Disney for an alleged infringement of her film contract. After the case was settled, many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wondered if the actress would ever return to her iconic role as Black Widow. Now she’s actually rejoining Marvel for a top-secret project - but now in the way fans might think.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jeremy Renner Suits Up in New Purple Costume for Marvel's Hawkeye

Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) will have a purple Christmas when he suits up once more in Marvel's Hawkeye. Inspired by the comic book run by writer Matt Fraction and artist David Aja, Hawkeye gives the former Avenger a new look for Christmas — and a new partner. When a threat from his past catches up with him after Avengers: Endgame, Clint reluctantly teams with skilled 22-year-old archer and Hawkeye fangirl Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), stepping out in Aja-accurate purple costumes to unravel a criminal conspiracy and get back to his family for Christmas.
MOVIES
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Brandon Davis
The Hollywood Reporter

Scarlett Johansson Touts “Positive Impact” of ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit, Kevin Feige Teases “Top-Secret” Marvel Project With Her as Producer

Scarlett Johansson stopped for every media outlet Thursday night on a packed red carpet inside the Beverly Hilton, host of the 35th annual American Cinematheque tribute in her honor. Husband Colin Jost, patiently waiting at the end of the line next to her Avengers comrade Jeremy Renner, handed Johansson, with two interviews left, a glass of champagne. “Thankfully he’s here,” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter, the first of the final two outlets. “He’s got a show on Saturday, but I was like, ‘You’re coming. I don’t care if you’re tired.’ It’s been really overwhelming and I’m finally at the end...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Eternals Director Will Reportedly Direct Kevin Feige's Star Wars Film

The award-winning filmmaker is heading to the galaxy far, far away. For a while now, we've known that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is working on a Star Wars film. Details of the project are still under wraps, but it has been reported that Loki head writer Michael Waldron was tapped to write the film. Now, we may have the details on who is going to helm the project.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

Marvel Crumbling: Disney's Bob Chapek Rejects Kevin Feige Woke Approach

It's claimed that the head of Disney, Bob Chapek, is butting heads with the head of Marvel, Kevin Feige, over the woke approach to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The rumor comes from YouTuber Doomcock who previously offered up information about the problems surrounding Captain Marvel and Brie Larson, and then as we saw with the sequel, "Captain Marvel" was dropped from the title and Feige brought in two new actresses and characters to star alongside Larson who appears to be trying to rebuild her image. Doomcock has also gone in-depth about the problems surrounding Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars, and just today it was learned that the Patty Jenkins Rogue Squadron movie has been delayed indefinitely, which is among a host of previous problems with the franchise.
MOVIES
#Captain America#Avengers
ComicBook

Marvel Gives Ultron a Sentai Makeover

Marvel is giving Ultron a Sentai makeover, as part of the ongoing series Avengers: Tech-On. Like every other character in the anime-style of Avengers: Tech-On, Ultron's design has been re-imagined in the Sentai genre style of Power Rangers and other famous series. That's especially fun in this case since Ultron - an evil A.I. with multiple robotic bodies - is one of the more anime-esque characters in the Marvel Universe. So what does it look like when one of Marvel's robotic figures gets the Sentai treatment? See for yourself below:
COMICS
starwarsnewsnet.com

Rumor: Chloé Zhao To Direct Kevin Feige’s ‘Star Wars’ Project

A new story from Big Screen Leaks posted on his site, One Take News, indicates that Chloé Zhao is Kevin Feige’s choice to direct his Star Wars project, which he will be overseeing. Michael Waldron is on board to pen the script. This is coming from the same source that said that Rogue Squadron‘s production was to going to be delayed, something The Hollywood Reporter confirmed yesterday. He also indicated to us that the 2023 spot will be taken by another movie, likely set in The High Republic. The report is also saying an official announcement could be coming soon.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Hawkeye: Hailee Steinfeld and Kevin Feige's Young Avengers Reaction Goes Viral

Kevin Feige and Hailee Steinfeld are keeping the Young Avengers arrow in the quiver. In the Marvel Studios series premiering November 24 on Disney+, Steinfeld enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe as expert archer and Hawkeye fangirl Kate Bishop, the self-taught protege of eagle-eyed ex-Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). During a press conference with the cast of Hawkeye, a cautious Steinfeld looked to the Marvel Studios president and producer before answering a question about Kate Bishop's future as a member of the Young Avengers, a team of young adult superheroes formed after the Avengers disassemble.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Marvel’s Avengers Forever Trailer Sets Up a Multiversal Free-For-All

Marvel’s Avengers Forever Trailer Sets Up a Multiversal Free-For-All After teasing a spate of new winter titles earlier this year, Marvel has revealed more info about one series that promises to blow the doors to the multiverse wide open. Readers can now watch a brand new trailer for Avengers Forever, an ongoing series that will introduce several alternate versions of your favorite Marvel superheroes.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’, ‘She-Hulk’, ‘Ms. Marvel’ & ‘Hawkeye’ Footage Unveiled In Disney+ Day Special; New Series Set

On Disney+ Day, the studio dropped a lengthy piece of never-before-seen footage toward the end of its presentation with a look at its coming 2022 Marvel series — Moon Knight, She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel — as well as a great chase scene from the upcoming series Hawkeye which debuts on November 24. The clip, which is not available online, can only be seen on Disney+. The streamer also made some news Friday in the Marvel universe, saying that that it has ordered animated series Marvel Zombies as well as comics-rooted X-Men ‘97 and Spider-Man: Freshman Year. As for the new looks, there was...
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Marvel Explains Why Hawkeye Can’t Call Spider-Man or Doctor Strange in the Disney+ Series

The arrival of Disney+ series Hawkeye will have Marvel Cinematic Universe archer Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) dealing with the implications of his post-Snap international vigilante spree as Ronin, which made him enemies among the world’s conventional criminals. Yet, rather than hit up one (or all) of his super-powered Avengers contacts, he instead relies solely on the help of an upstart fangirl and would-be arrow-apprentice in Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). This leads to a rather obvious question, which Marvel’s Kevin Feige now addresses.
TV SERIES

