Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Explains How Avengers: Age of Ultron Sets Up Hawkeye

It's claimed that the head of Disney, Bob Chapek, is butting heads with the head of Marvel, Kevin Feige, over the woke approach to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The rumor comes from YouTuber Doomcock who previously offered up information about the problems surrounding Captain Marvel and Brie Larson, and then as we saw with the sequel, "Captain Marvel" was dropped from the title and Feige brought in two new actresses and characters to star alongside Larson who appears to be trying to rebuild her image. Doomcock has also gone in-depth about the problems surrounding Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars, and just today it was learned that the Patty Jenkins Rogue Squadron movie has been delayed indefinitely, which is among a host of previous problems with the franchise.

