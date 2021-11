Georgia added to its No. 1 ranked recruiting class on Sunday as Jacksonville (Fla.) Riverside five-star Jaheim Singletary announced his commitment to Georgia, picking the Dawgs over Florida, Miami, and 26 other offers. His addition gives the Dawgs 23 commitments for the 2022 cycle, a group that is already considered No. 1 in the 247Sports Team Class Rankings. Singletary de-committed from Ohio State on August 1 and took an official visit to Georgia on June 18. He would return to Athens in October to watch Georgia take down Kentucky.

