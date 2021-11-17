ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trouble Relationship

Inside nasty Macklowe divorce that led to Sotheby’s biggest auction ever

By Michael Kaplan
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a divorce for the history books. The split of real-estate billionaire Harry Macklowe and his ex-wife Linda led to the richest night of art sales in Sotheby’s history on Monday, in a court-ordered auction to divide their assets. When the final hammer came down, 35 lots of...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlanticcitynews.net

Sotheby's to auction royal Russian jewels; owners expect millions

GENEVA, Switzerland: Royal jewels smuggled out of Russia during the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, as well as rare colored diamonds, will be auctioned off by Sotheby's on 10th November in Geneva. The star item at the semi-annual jewelry auction will be an orange-pink diamond weighing 25.62 carats set in a ring,...
ECONOMY
Robb Report

One of Claude Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ Paintings Could Fetch Over $40 Million at Auction

As the market for works by Claude Monet continues to see strong demand, Sotheby’s has unveiled a large-scale painting from the Impressionist’s famed “Water Lilies” series that it will auction later this month. That work, titled Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas (1918), will hit the block at a modern art evening sale in New York on November 16, where it is expected to fetch more than $40 million. Monet completed the works during the last decade of his life. They draw inspiration from the artist’s garden in Giverny. Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas is part of a series of late-period works that have commanded top auction prices in the...
VISUAL ART
UPI News

Frieda Kahlo painting auctioned for record $34.9 million

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A self-portrait by Frida Kahlo broke the record for the highest price paid for a work of Latin American art when it was auctioned for $34.9 million. Sotheby's New York said the painting, Diego y yo, was completed in 1949 and was one of the last self-portraits painted by the Mexican artist before her death at age 47 in 1954. The painting is an interpretation of Kahlo's second marriage to Mexican muralist Diego Rivera.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Mark Rothko
Person
Gerhard Richter
Person
Jackson Pollock
Person
Vicky Ward
Person
Agnes Martin
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Dirt

Hamptons Estate of Macklowe Gallery Founders Lists for $60 Million

Click here to read the full article. West End Road, one of the most coveted streets in the Hamptons, is the sublime setting for the home of art world power couple Lloyd and Barbara Macklowe, who are selling their 1.5-acre spread along the serene, sought-after road with a skin-blistering $60 million ask. Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun of Douglas Elliman share the listing. With 170 feet of ocean frontage and views of Georgica Pond, the sizable-but-short-of-huge house spans about 6,100 square feet, with five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. There’s also a separate three-car garage. Unlike most other houses in...
REAL ESTATE
dornob.com

Half-Destroyed Banksy Art Shreds Sotheby’s Auction Record

A half-shredded painting by street artist Banksy sold for a record $25.4 million through the Sotheby’s auction house on October 14th, 2021, the highest amount ever paid for one of the artist’s works. Entitled “Love Is in the Bin,” the piece made art history when it was first sold on...
VISUAL ART
Curbed

Everything We Know About the Immense, Messy Macklowe Art Auction

During the 57 years of their marriage, the real-estate mogul Harry Macklowe and his wife Linda amassed a massive and massively valuable collection of blue-chip 20th- and 21st-century art — including Rothko, Twombly, Warhol, Richter, Marden, Giacometti, de Kooning, Pollock, Picasso, Johns, and many more. And not just a single Warhol or Twombly — in many cases, multiple works per artist, “each one marking a distinct and critical moment in the respective careers,” according to Sotheby’s, which is auctioning off the couple’s collection in the aftermath of their ugly divorce. The house lays out estimates in excess of $600 million, the highest ever placed on a collection at auction. (The David Rockefeller collection, sold at Christie’s in 2018, pulled in $832 million against an estimate of $500 million.) The sale is scheduled in two sessions: one tonight, one next spring. As a former vice-chairman of Sotheby’s once said about the collection in the New York Times, “The art world will be fighting over it.”
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Auction#Art Sales#Art World#Sotheby#Asian#Saudi
The Independent

Divorcing New York couple’s art collection raises nearly $700m in record-breaking auction

A rich New York couple’s art hoard has become the most valuable auction in the entire history of Sotheby’s after a divorce court ordered the pair to sell it off.Real estate tycoon Harry Macklowe and his art curator wife Linda amassed 65 valuable works by artists including Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso, Mark Rothko and Jackson Pollock in their 57 years of marriage.But after splitting up in 2016 and fighting a bitter 14-week divorce trial, they were told by a judge to liquidate their "internationally renowned collection" and divide the profits.On Monday Sotheby’s said the Macklowe collection had raised $676m (£503m)...
ENTERTAINMENT
MarketRealist

Art Auction Nets Millions for Harry Macklowe and His New Wife

Real estate billionaire Harry Macklowe’s new wife should be pleased with the recent Sotheby’s auction of the art collection Macklowe owned with his ex-wife. The art sold for a whopping $676 million, half of which goes to Macklowe and his new bride. Article continues below advertisement. Macklowe art collection includes...
ENTERTAINMENT
therealdeal.com

Buyers go bonkers as Macklowe art auction fetches $676M

Reverberations from Harry and Linda Macklowe’s acrimonious divorce echoed throughout the art world Monday night as more than half of their prized collection was auctioned off. Held at Sotheby’s on Monday night, the auction of 35 works from the collection reaped $676.1 million, surpassing the auction house’s estimates. Sotheby’s had...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Macklowe art collection brings in $676 mn at New York auction

The first part of an art collection owned by New York real estate developer Harry Macklowe and his ex-wife Linda Burg that was put on sale after their bitter divorce fetched $676 million at auction at Sotheby’s Monday night. In just two hours, the auction in New York saw a...
ENTERTAINMENT
CoinTelegraph

Sotheby's will take ETH bids in real time for Banksy auction

Prestigious auction house Sotheby’s has announced it will accept Ether (ETH) bids in real-time for its Nov. 18 auction that includes works by famed street artist Banksy. Sotheby’s claims this will be the first time an auction house has accepted crypto in real time as a standard currency for payment in an auction on a physical work of art. The auction, titled The Now Evening Auction features Banksy’s "Trolley Hunters," and "Love Is In The Air."
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

‘Quality Triumphs’: Macklowe Collection Brings in $676.1 M. at Sotheby’s

In one of the art market’s most widely anticipated auctions, the first portion of the collection of divorcing New York real estate developers Harry and Linda Macklowe fetched a collective $676.1 million at Sotheby’s on Monday evening in New York. The entire grouping of 35 works was backed by the auction house with a guarantee, with each lot sold by the sale’s end. 21 lots came to the sale with irrevocable bids. The group of works soared over its estimated haul of $439.4 million-$618.9 million. It was the first swathe of 65 total works from the Macklowes’ holdings—which are being sold...
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

New DAO Forms to Buy Copy of US Constitution at Sotheby's Auction

ConstitutionDAO, a new decentralized autonomous organization dedicated to preserving the U.S. Constitution, is planning to pool capital using an Ethereum smart contract to purchase a first-edition printed copy of the historic document. Sotheby’s is set to auction the copy on November 18 at 6:30pm EST. The copy up for auction...
POLITICS
Press Democrat

Blue-chip art from bitter Macklowe divorce brings $676 million at Sotheby’s

NEW YORK — The divorcing billionaire and his wife fought over it. Auction houses fought over it. And Monday night, bidders fought over it. An impressive part of the collection amassed over five decades by real estate developer Harry Macklowe and his former wife Linda, an honorary trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, brought a total of $676.1 million, in a testament to the enduring strength at the top of the art market. Brooke Lampley, a Sotheby’s executive, called it “the most valuable single-owner auction ever staged.”
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy