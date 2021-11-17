ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Durant-Stephen Curry Warriors amazing, but short-lived show

By Mike Vaccaro
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Kerr had it right, even if nobody wanted to listen to it. This was late in the evening of June 8, 2018, in Cleveland, maybe an hour after the Warriors had dismissed the Cavaliers 108-85, sweeping LeBron James and company and winning their second straight NBA title, third in four...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Warriors' Steve Kerr responds to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: 'This is America'

Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr said what many were thinking after a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges on Friday. “This is America,” Kerr said Friday before his team played the Pistons. “We’re treading down a dangerous path. “It wasn’t a shocking verdict, but one that poses great risk...
NBA
Yardbarker

LaVar Ball Blasts Warriors Coach Steve Kerr

LaVar Ball has been a vocal presence in the NBA world ever since it was time for his son, Lonzo Ball, to join the NBA ranks. Yet Lonzo is the eldest of three, meaning the family hype train continued on. The youngest, LaMelo Ball, was a top prospect in the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Top 10 NBA Players With The Best Three-Point Percentage Of All Time: Steve Kerr Tops The List, Seth Curry Is 2nd, Stephen Curry Is 7th

We are currently in the three-point era of basketball, where teams and players want to hoist up as many good-quality threes as possible. The idea is simple: the three-point shot puts the most points on the board and more attempts mean more points. That is why sharpshooters are paid a massive premium in today’s game because spacing and relaxed defensive rules allow for better ball movement and quality looks from the perimeter. The presence of shooters also allows the paint to be more open, allowing for easy buckets at the rim.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr delivers strong message amid Julius Jones nearing execution date

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took to Twitter about the Julio Jones case in Oklahoma. Julius Jones is a black man who was convicted of murder 20 years ago. There are new claims and evidence that prove that he is an innocent man. There was also a person who admitted to the crime that was committed. Oklahoma governor is still going to execute the innocent man.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Lebron James
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Kevin Durant
basketball-addict.com

Warriors news: Steve Kerr reveals bold plan to get Klay Thompson, James Wiseman playing again

The Golden State Warriors have been impressive so far this season, and they’re winning even without two of the most important players on their roster. It has become abundantly clear, however, that both Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are now nearing their respective return to the court. On Sunday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided […] The post Warriors news: Steve Kerr reveals bold plan to get Klay Thompson, James Wiseman playing again appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
AFP

Rittenhouse verdict step on 'dangerous path': Warriors coach Kerr

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse signalled the "dangerous path" the United States treads on gun rights, as prominent US sports figures commented on the verdict reached by a jury on Friday in a politically divisive trial. "This is America, and we're treading down a dangerous path."
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Curry scores 37, Durant season-low 19 as Warriors rout Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry exited the court to one last chorus of “MVP! MVP!” chants, a sound that even he thought was weird. It is, after all, Kevin Durant's home arena. It was Curry's night, though. Curry had 37 points, easily winning a matchup of the NBA's top...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Finals#The Splash Brothers
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
Mercury News

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Clarifies His Comments Calling Michael Jordan Selfish: "He Was A Great Scorer, But A Lot Of Things That He Did Was Based On Him As An Individual. I Think Basketball Is A Team Game."

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen dominated 90s basketball as a duo on Chicago Bulls. They managed to win 6 championships that were split into two separate three-peats. There's no doubt that many view them as the standard for a partnership between two players on the court, and it's clear that their basketball abilities meshed together extremely well.
NBA
FanBuzz

Dennis Rodman’s Son Coming Into His Own at Washington State

Kids of NBA legends are proving they’re more than a last name. Bronny James is lighting it up at Sierra Canyon. Zaire Wade is headed to the NBA G-League. Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are dunking throughout college basketball. As for Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman, we got an...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Are Stephen A. Smith And "First Take" In Trouble?

Stephen A. Smith has consistently been one of ESPN's most polarizing and successful personalities. After leaving the network in the late 2000s, Smith found his way back to ESPN in 2012, where he joined First Take, a debate showing starring the likes of Skip Bayless. Bayless had been the main analyst on the show since its inception in 2007 and it was becoming clear that Bayless needed someone opposite of him who could handle his ridiculous hot takes all while offering some comedy and entertainment. As soon as Smith and Bayless linked up, they created TV magic. Every single episode was packed with gags and ridiculous debates that would leave you with splitting sides and an extra helping of frustration. Needless to say, it was the best thing that ESPN had going on.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Spun

Look: Bronny’s Insane Dunk Went Viral On Friday Night

Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, has literally taken his game to new heights. On Friday night, LeBron shared a jaw-dropping video of Bronny throwing down an incredible dunk in pregame warm-ups. The video showed Bronny throwing the ball off the backboard for a self-assisted windmill. The...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy