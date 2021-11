Frank Gore had one of the longest careers of any running back in NFL history. He played until the age of 37 and now, at the age of 38, Gore is ready to get in the boxing ring where he will take on former NBA star Deron Williams. During his storied career, Gore was able to net 16,000 rushing yards which put him third on the all-time list. He is surrounded by incredible company, however, due to his lack of Pro Bowl appearances, some believe he isn't worthy of a spot in the Hall Of Fame.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO