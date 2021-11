The Dune: The Official Movie Graphic Novel has been created to offer avid fans with a way to relive the excitement of the science fiction film in a new, immersive manner. The graphic novel follows the storyline and aesthetic direction of the recently released film, and is packed with dazzling imagery that brings some of the most impressive scenes to life. The book features 130 pages of artwork that has the likenesses of all the actors in the film to help fans relive the experience of the film.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO