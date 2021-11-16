ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Erica Campbell & Lecrae Talk Financial Health And His New Web Series ‘Protect The Bag’

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Praise 106.1
Praise 106.1
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jOs6M_0cysMefV00

GRAMMY-winning Christian rap veteran Lecrae is a longtime friend of the show, so it was only right for him to stop by and speak with Erica after the recent premiere of his new web series, Protect The Bag .

The two had an interesting conversation surrounding Episode 1, which focused primarily on the topic of financial health. Here, the Restoration emcee gave the Get Up! church an exclusive lesson on what to expect from the series while also dropping a few lessons on financial literacy that are definitely worth taking note of.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club . ( Terms and conditions )

Brought to us in partnership with Experian, Protect The Bag will act as a six-part YouTube show that provides a dose of “edutainment” by delivering tips on building a strong financial legacy with a side of comedic appeal. From discussing budgeting and identity protection to finding fun ways to make saving seem sensible, Lecrae truly gave our community something that’s lucratively beneficial.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Watch Episode 1 of Protect The Bag below, and check out his exclusive interview with Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell above as Lecrae and Erica also discuss the possibility of making new music together!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:


HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 0

Related
Praise 106.1

Verzuz Adds Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills to the Show

The online webcast music show, Verzuz, is back at it again. This time Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills are ready to go into “battle” right before Thanksgiving. I don’t know how Timbaland and Swizz Beats convinced these two R&B legends to join in, but we at Classix are thankful to see it. Prior to signing […]
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erica Campbell
Person
Stephanie Mills
Person
Chaka Khan
Person
Lecrae
thesource.com

Ludacris’ New Netflix Series Is Inspired by His Daughter

Ludacris and his daughter, Karma, co-created the latest Netflix series, Karma’s World. The father of 4 says the concept for the show came about light years before its release. Karma constantly interrupted her dad’s studio sessions as a toddler to express her desire to follow in his footsteps as an artist.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web Series#Christian#Restoration
Us Weekly

Who is Vinetria? 5 Things to Know About the Woman Spotted With Kanye West at Donda Academy Game

Love lockdown! Over the weekend, Kanye West was spotted sitting courtside at a Donda Academy basketball game with his rumored new girlfriend, model Vinetria. On Saturday, November 6, the 44-year-old rapper, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, attended the Los Angeles-based private high school’s debut match in Minneapolis with the 22-year-old by his side. She shared a video of the Yeezy designer performing during halftime via her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
extratv

Kanye West Goes Public with Reported GF — She’s Half His Age

After a rumored summer romance with Irina Shayk, it looks like Kanye West is moving on with a new woman!. Photographer Shane Zisk snapped a pic of West, 44, sitting courtside with 22-year-old model Vinetria at his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis. Page Six reports Kanye and Vinteria...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
MUSIC
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC
Praise 106.1

Praise 106.1

374
Followers
247
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 106.1 is Baltimore's inspiration station

 http://praisebaltimore.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy