NFL

Bucs cornerback Richard Sherman dealing with grade 2 calf strain, reports say

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b596R_0cysMb1K00
Bucs cornerback Richard Sherman (5) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before Sunday's game against Washington in Landover, Md. Sherman suffered a grade 2 calf strain while warming up and could be sidelined a few weeks. [ TERRANCE WILLIAMS | AP ]

An MRI revealed that Bucs veteran cornerback Richard Sherman has a grade 2 calf strain that could sideline him a few weeks, according to various reports Tuesday evening.

Coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Sherman was set to undergo the MRI. He sustained the injury during warmups prior to Sunday’s game against Washington.

“He was fine Thursday and Friday,” Arians said. “I thought he was going to have a heck of a ball game. He just strained his calf before the ball game, so I don’t know how long it will be.”

Signed in late September for a $1 million base salary (and performance incentives that could increase his 2021 earnings to $2.25 million), Sherman, 33, was brought in to help replenish an injury-depleted cornerback unit. He made his season debut days later at New England despite no training camp or preseason.

He strained a hamstring early in an Oct. 14 game at Philadelphia — his third contest in 12 days — and hasn’t played since.

• • •

NFL
