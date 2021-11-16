Portland State volleyball advances to Big Ski semifinals

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes.

THURSDAY, NOV. 18

Portland State volleyball — Maddy Reeb finished three sets with kills, including a tense fifth set, and the Portland State volleyball team beat Sacramento State 3-2 in a quarterfinal match at the Big Sky Volleyball Championship in Ogden, Utah.

The No. 3-seed Vikings (19-9) meet No. 2-seed Northern Colorado in the semifinals. That match is scheduled for 3 p.m. PT on Friday.

Reeb, who came back for a bonus season after the pandemic, finished off PSU wins in the first and fourth sets.

The win came against a Sacramento State team that took both league matches from the Vikings.

A 12-1 PSU run led to a comfortable 25-14 win in the must-win fourth set.

The fifth set was tense throughout. PSU finished it with a Reeb kill after the Hornets fought off two match points.

Parker Webb had 10 of her team high 16 kills for Portland State in the fourth and fifth sets.

Ally Wada had 25 assists and 13 digs and Ellie Snook had 21 digs, six assists and two aces.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17

Thorns Salem NWSL Best XI choice — Portland Thorns midfielder Angela Salem was named to the National Women's Soccer League Best XI First Team, announced Wednesday.

Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby, midfielder Lindsey Horan and defenders Emily Menges and Meghan Klingenberg were selected to the NWSL Best XI Second Team.

OL Reign midfielder Jessica Fishlock was named NWSL Most Valuable Player, an award Salem was a finalist for.

Salem, 33, played in 23 matches. She had two goals and one assist. Salem's role playing in front of the backline was to break up opposing attacks and to move the ball when in possession. She led Portland in minutes played with 1,779 and ranked eighth in the NWSL in chances created with 43.

A weighted voting scale comprised of players (50%), owners/GMs/coaches (20%), media (20%) and fans (10%) was used to select the Best XI teams.

NCAA men's soccer — The Portland Pilots host the Seattle U Redhawks at 6 p.m. Thursday for an NCAA Tournament first-round game. The game will be televised on KRCW in Portland.

The winner advances to play at No. 2 seed Washington on Sunday.

Pilots soccer players honored — Portland senior midfielder Jake Arteaga was among 12 players named to the West Coast Conference men's soccer first team.

Sophomore defender Delentz Pierre and graduate student goalkeeper George Tasouris were second-team selections. Pilots getting honorable mention all-WCC were graduate student midfielder Luke Hendel, graduate student defender Brian O'Hara and freshman midfielder Sebastian Nava. Nava and forward Atem Kato were named to the all-WCC freshmen team.

Oregon football — Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is one of three finalists for the Bronco Nagurski Trophy, given to the best defensive player in the country by the Football Writers Association of America. The other finalists are Alabama Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

•Coach Mario Cristobal said that receiver Micah Pittman has left the program.

College volleyball — Portland State coach Michael Seemann was named Big Sky Conference volleyball coach of the year for the second time, and the first time since 2010. The Vikings finished 12-4 in conference, one win out of first place.

The Vikings open the Big Sky Conference Tournament at 9 a.m. Thursday. The No. 3 seed, they take on No. 6 seed Sacramento State in the quarterfinal round of the tournament being played at Weber State. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.

TUESDAY, NOV. 16

College volleyball — Portland State's Ellie Snook was named Big Sky Conference libero of the year for the second season in a row and is one of three Vikings named to the Big Sky first team.

Makayla Lewis, a junior outside hitter who transferred from San Jose State, was named the newcomer of the year. Redshirt senior outside hitter Parker Webb joins Snook and Lewis as Vikings on the 12-player all-conference first team.

Snook, from West Linn, was a second-team selection last season. She averaged 5.39 digs per set, eighth best nationally.

The Vikings open the Big Sky Conference Tournament at 9 a.m. Thursday. The No. 3 seed, they take on No. 6 seed Sacramento State in the quarterfinal round of the tournament being played at Weber State. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.

College men's soccer — Pac-12 champion Oregon State placed nine players on all-conference teams and Terry Boss was honored as the Pac-12 coach of the year.

OSU junior midfielder Sofiane Djeffal was named the Pac-12 player of the year. A native of Nantes, France, is a fourth-time Pac-12 first-team selection after scoring five goals.

Also named to the 11-player first team are freshman midfielder Joran Gerbet from Valence, France and redshirt seniors Tyrone Mondi and Tsiki Ntsabeleng from South Africa. Mondi, who led the conference with eight goals, was named Pac-12 offensive player of the year and Gerbet was named freshman of the year.

Members of the second team from OSU are junior midfielder Adrian Crespo, junior defender Gael Gibert and graduate student forward Adrian Molina-Diaz.

Earning honorable mention are junior goalkeeper Adrian Fernandez and redshirt sophomore midfielder Carlos Moliner.

The Beavers are the top seed for the NCAA Tournament and will host either St. John's or Princeton at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.

•Warner Pacific to nationals: The Knights play host Indiana Tech at 10 a.m. PT Thursday, Nov. 18 in the first round of the 32-team NAIA Tournament.

The Cascade Collegiate Conference champions (16-3-2) are in the national tournament for the fifth time, and the first time since 2009.

Timbers playoff tickets — Tickets for Portland's MLS Cup Playoffs first-round match against Minnesota United remain available through SeatGeek.com. The match is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 and will be televised on ESPN.

MONDAY, NOV. 15

College men's soccer — The Portland Pilots will host Seattle U at 6 p.m. Thursday in an NCAA Tournament first-round match at Merlo Field.

Portland (10-6-1) defeated Seattle (13-7-1) on Sept. 17 at Merlo, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2. Thursday"s winner advances to play at Washington, the No. 2 national seed, on Sunday. This Portland's 17th berth in the NCAA Tournament. Most recently, the Pilots beat UCLA in the first round in 2018 then lost at Kentucky.

Oregon State is the No. 1 seed in the tournament. The Beavers (12-2-3) earned their first outright Pac-12 title. They get a first-round bye and will host either St. John's or Princeton on Sunday.

This is OSU's sixth NCAA bid and third in coach Terry Boss' four seasons.

SUNDAY, NOV. 14

College women's basketball — Kylee Watson scored a career-high 16 points as the No. 10 Ducks rolled past Dixie State 84-35. Oregon was without three players and guard Te-Hina Paopao played less than three minutes. Nyara Sabally (knee), Taylor Bigby (foot) and Paopao could return during the Battle 4 Atlantis next weekend in the Bahamas. Guard Endyia Rogers (broken arm) is out longer term.

Seahawks lose — In Russell Wilson's return, Seattle managed only 208 yards of offense in a 17-0 loss at Green Bay. Wilson completed 20 of 40 passes for 133 yards with two interceptions. Wilson also ran for 32 of Seattle's 75 rushing yards.

The Packers put away the game with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

At 3-6, the Seahawks are at the bottom of the NFC West. Next up is a visit from division-leading Arizona (8-2).

College volleyball — At Eugene Sunday, No. 17 Oregon swept No. 12 UCLA behind 16 Brooke Nuneviller kills and nine kills and two blocks from Karson Bacon. … At Corvallis, USC swept Oregon State.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.