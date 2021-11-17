ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

House votes to halt PennDOT plan to toll bridges for repairs

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m7Svy_0cysLxEH00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A plan to add tolls on nine bridges suffered a setback Tuesday when the Pennsylvania state House passed a bill to void the proposal, although the legislation requires one more Senate vote and faces opposition from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

The tolling plan would pay for the bridges’ repair or reconstruction, freeing up money from the new federal infrastructure bill for other projects across the state. But opponents say tolls would hurt the local economy near the bridges, and there wasn’t enough public input.

“We are all elected to represent our areas and have a voice for them, but the way this transpired, we did not have a voice,” said Rep. Sheryl Delozier, R-Cumberland, whose district would be affected by proposed tolls on the Interstate 83 South Bridge to Harrisburg.

Mask mandate should expire Dec. 4, judge rules in latest twist

State representatives voted 125 to 74 for requiring legislative approval of specific proposals to add tolls. The bill would require PennDOT to publicly advertise toll proposals, take public comment and seek approval from both the governor and the Legislature.

PennDOT has not made final decisions on which bridges to toll .

Rep. Mike Carroll of Luzerne County, the ranking Democrat on the Transportation Committee, noted Republicans turned aside a Democratic proposal to require approval of specific projects by the Legislature when the Public Private Transportation Partnership was authorized by the majority Republican General Assembly in 2012.

“It was your caucus’ idea,” Carroll told House Republicans. “You voted for it — your caucus. You advanced it to Gov. (Tom) Corbett and he signed it.”

The infrastructure bill just approved in Washington is a “sudden influx of money” that can be used to fund bridge repairs, said Rep. Tim Hennessey, R-Chester, the Transportation Committee chairman.

“Frankly the citizens of Pennsylvania will have a hard time understanding the need for tolling in light of that,” Hennessey said.

But Carroll warned that “Every single county in the state will have projects that do not get done if we have to dedicate $2 billion of the $4 billion to fix nine bridges.”

Tolls would be between $1 and $2, probably both ways, to help pay for about $2.2 billion in construction work. The tolls would be put in place from the start of construction in 2023 and could last for 30 years, PennDOT officials have said.

The nine that could be tolled are I-78′s Lenhartsville Bridge in Berks County; I-79′s bridges over State Route 50 in Allegheny County; I-80′s bridges across Canoe Creek in Clarion County, Nescopeck Creek in Luzerne County, North Fork in Jefferson County and the Lehigh River, near Wilkes-Barre; I-81 over the Susquehanna River in northern Pennsylvania; I-83′s South Bridge across the Susquehanna River; and Girard Point Bridge in Philadelphia.

The Public Private Transportation Partnership board gave PennDOT the go-ahead a year ago to pursue tolls, the first time it’s approved a plan involving user fees since it was created in 2012.

WTAJ

Senator Casey visits Johnstown to reveal transportation grant

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey visited Johnstown Friday afternoon to reveal the $24.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE grant to help with the city’s Vision Together 2025 campaign. This RAISE grant represents “Rebuilding American Infrastructure and Sustainability and Equity.” This grant will pay a portion of the “Iron-to-Arts Corridor […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf: Over $1 million for agricultural projects in Blair, Huntingdon counties

(WTAJ) — Three agricultural projects in Blair, Fulton and Huntingdon counties will receive a combined $1 million in funding, according to an announcement from Governor Tom Wolf. “Continuing to provide assistance to farming projects that fuel Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry and economy as a whole remains a major priority for my administration,” said Gov. Wolf. “This […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Detour in place for Blair County bridge struck by crane

UPDATE 4:14 p.m.- The bridge has been reopened and the detour is no longer in place. BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A detour is in place at the Grazierville Bridge after a crane struck it, according to Blair County dispatch. The bridge located in the Tyrone area is closed and both the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

5,417 new COVID cases reported in PA, 73.4% of residents vaccinated Nov.21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 14.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 73.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 5,417 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Saturday, bringing the state total to 1,686,169 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Wolf calls on Pa. house to pass bills to raise minimum wage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — New proposed regulations were announced Friday to update the decade-old rules about the minimum wage of tipped workers. The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced the new proposed regulations to ensure that tipped workers and salaried employees who work a fluctuating workweek schedule are appropriately compensated for […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Philadelphia says city employees must get vaccinated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia city workers will be required to be vaccinated or get an exemption by mid-January, city health officials said Friday. The announcement reverses course from previous directives that allowed unvaccinated workers to wear double masks while at work in enclosed offices. City officials had mandated this summer that new employees be vaccinated […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Two Jefferson County boroughs receive funding for infrastructure projects

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– After submitting grant applications, Brookville and Brockway boroughs qualified to receive $451,620 in Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) funding this week. Brockway Borough received $295,000 in flood mitigation funding to install two levee structures along Little Toby Creek and to fill an abandoned waterline within the levee with flowable fill. Installing both […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Senate GOP hires firm to review Pennsylvania’s 2020 election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate said Friday they will pay up to $270,000 over the next six months to have an Iowa consulting firm examine the 2020 election with an eye toward developing changes to state election law. The forensic investigation is being launched in response to pressure from Republican supporters […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Clearfield County students promote safe driving with Paint the Plow program

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Friday thanked area schools for participating in the 2021 Paint the Plow program following a brief hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Clearfield Alliance Christian School, Harmony High School in Clearfield County and Central Mountain High School in Clinton County all […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Army Corps completes reservoir for Everglades restoration

STUART, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed work on a $339 million Everglades restoration project aimed at cleansing water runoff before it flows into a troubled Florida river. Corps and local officials held a ceremony Friday for the 12,000-acre (4,800-hectare) project in Martin County known officially as the C-44 Reservoir and Stormwater […]
MILITARY
WTAJ

End Of Watch: Community honors fallen corrections officer

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Community members across Central Pennsylvania are honoring the memory of Blair County Prison Correctional Officer Rhonda Russell who died Wednesday after an incident at Altoona’s Central Court building. 47-year-old Russell was fatally shot by an Altoona police officer who was attempting to save her from an inmate that planned to escape […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WANTED: Somerset County officials searching for various individuals wanted on warrants

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County officials are asking the public’s help in finding various individuals who are wanted on warrants. According to the Somerset County Department of Emergency Facebook page, there are four individuals who are currently wanted by officials. Jason Stephens, 36, Somerset area – wanted for criminal mischief. Mary Matheny, 51, Somerset […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County counselor charged with fraud after billing fake appointments

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville licensed counselor is charged with Medicaid fraud, theft and tampering with public records after an investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office into suspicious billing. Michelle Strawmier, 53, of Altoona, was arraigned on felony fraud counts along with felony charges of theft by deception and tampering with public […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

