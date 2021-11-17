Carnegie man to spend up to 10 years in jail after killing South Park woman in Parkway crash

Parkway West Crash Parkway West Crash

CARNEGIE, Pa. — A Carnegie man will spend five to 10 years in jail for an accident that killed a South Park woman.

Victoria Brandt died in the crash in 2019 on the Parkway West.

The driver, Aaron Hutchison, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence. He was allegedly speeding, ran from the scene and was caught by police near a gas station in Carnegie.

This was his fourth DUI offense.

