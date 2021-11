The BMW R 18 bike had a very interesting launch. Even before it was made available to the public, the people from BMW Motorrad decided to offer it to a few, hand-picked artists, known for their work in the field of customizing bikes. The first two were Roland Sands and Dirk Oehlerking and now a third name is added to the list, courtesy of Shinya Kimura. The Japanese customizer is known primarily for his work on older bikes but he decided to join BMW Motorrad in this endeavor.

BICYCLES ・ 12 DAYS AGO