Think About It! Healthy Eating Supports Cognitive Health

 4 days ago
It’s well known that healthy foods provide the body with various nutrients that help stave off disease. Now study findings published in the journal Neurology show that people who stick to an anti-inflammatory diet may also reduce their risk of dementia later in life, reports the American Academy of Neurology in...

Anti-Inflammatory Diet: What You Eat Could Maintain Cognitive Health, Lower Risk of Dementia

As people age, inflammation within their immune system increases, damaging cells. A new study shows that people who consumed an anti-inflammatory diet that includes more fruits, vegetables, beans, and tea or coffee, had a lower risk of developing dementia later in life. The research is published in the November 10, 2021, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
When Healthy Eating Turns Unhealthy

People with orthorexia nervosa become obsessed with the perceived health effects of different foods and eat less as a result. Orthorexia can lead to physical health problems such as low body-mass index and malnutrition. It also takes a toll on one's mental health. Orthorexia nervosa is not yet formally recognized...
An Anti-Inflammatory Diet May Be Your Best Bet for Cognitive Health

Summary: People who consume a diet containing anti-inflammatory foods, including fruits, vegetables, and coffee, are less likely to develop dementia as they age, a new study reports. Source: AAN. As people age, inflammation within their immune system increases, damaging cells. A new study shows that people who consumed an anti-inflammatory...
Healthy eating is success

Obesity affects approximately 40 percent of American adults, and I’ve been one of them for nearly as long as I can remember. There are innumerable schemes that promise effortless, or nearly effortless, weight loss, and many diets that claim to be the best approach. Most of us recognize that if...
All About Orthorexia: Taking ‘Healthy’ Eating to Unhealthy Extremes

If your avoidance of less-than-perfect meals means you’re missing valuable nutrients, you may have orthorexia. Healthy eating is usually a good thing, unless you become too fussy about food. Although it’s not listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, fifth edition (DSM-5) as a distinct condition, orthorexia...
Eating More of These Colorful Foods Could Reduce Your Risk of Cognitive Decline by 38%

You may think the old saying “we eat with our eyes first” could be referring to drooling over a decadent chocolate dessert or a steaming plate of spaghetti and meatballs. But we’re here to say that fruits and vegetables can be enticing, too. Loading up your daily diet with brightly-hued produce can have major health perks and help ward off Alzheimer’s and dementia. New research suggests that eating yellow and orange colored fruits and veggies specifically, can significantly help to protect your brain health as you age!
Healthy eating and the holidays | 2 Your Well-Being

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The holidays are quickly approaching. As you're planning your holiday meals, don't forget to include some healthy options on the menu. Making healthy food choices should also be something we all try to incorporate in our daily lives. We spoke with Angela Johnston, a registered dietitian with Cone Health Nutrition and Diabetes Education Services.
Healthy but hurting: What you eat is important

When I was first diagnosed with fibromyalgia, my doctor’s first response was to put me on medication. I tried medication as my main offense for about a year and a half, but eventually I realized that the small improvement of my pain was not worth the side effects that came with it.
Health Coach Tip – Eat Your Brain Healthy

What would be without our brains? Our brain health is central to our overall health. Afterall, it is the point of communication that controls our bodies, including our thoughts, movements, and feelings. Nourishing our brains is of utmost importance. Don’t know where to start? Here are some foods that you...
To Your Health: Keeping your brain healthy

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. As we age, we need to take better care of ourselves to maintain our health. Just like we lose muscle strength and balance if we stop exercising, our brains can become less agile if we stop using them. Healthy lifestyle habits, like keeping physical and mental exercise routines and eating well, can help you maintain your brain health.
Healthy eating linked to better heart structure and function among Latino adults

Adult Latinos who followed a heart-healthy diet had better heart function, according to ultrasound images that found the heart was pumping blood more efficiently through the heart’s chambers. In addition, healthy eating habits corresponded with decreased thickness of the heart’s walls, one measure indicating a healthier heart. DALLAS, Nov. 8,...
A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
If You Have This Vegetable In Your Fridge, Throw It Out Now, CDC Says

Making sure to incorporate plenty of vegetables into your diet is one of the first lessons we're taught about nutrition when we're kids. That early knowledge still holds true as we get older: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults should be consuming two to three cups of veggies every day. But even if getting your greens normally does a body good, the CDC warns there's one vegetable product that could pose a severe health risk. Read on to see which item you should be tossing if you have it in your fridge.
What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
