Dominic Cummings walked out of 10 Downing Street a year ago, as the prime minister said he could hear the “toot of the bugle of the scientific cavalry” as, armed with vaccines, it came over the hill to rescue him. It was a chance for Boris Johnson to rebrand himself, which he seized with some success. With Cummings gone, he could restore relations with journalists, ministers, backbench Tory MPs and the civil service.For most of the past year, Johnson has been living his best life, buoyed by vaccine euphoria in the opinion polls and chuntering on about “levelling up”. Meanwhile,...

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO