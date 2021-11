The Davenport football team will be finishing up the 2021 season on Saturday as they make the short trip to Allendale to face No. 5 Grand Valley State at Lubbers Stadium. ● The Panthers continue their gauntlet through the top-tier teams in the GLIAC and after playing No. 1 Ferris State last week will travel to No. 5 Grand Valley State for a 1:00 PM kickoff on Saturday in the season finale. Davenport has gone 2-3 on the road this season with wins at Walsh (10-6) and Northwood (21-14). DU is looking to snap a two-game skid and are 1-3 in season finales all-time with their last one in 2019 producing a win at Saginaw Valley State (33-23). GVSU is looking for their fourth straight win and a potential spot in the NCAA DII playoffs if they can win their ninth game of the season.

FOOTBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO