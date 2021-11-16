ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday's Show Info (11/17/21)

 5 days ago

“Your Puppy and You: A step-by-step guide to raising a freak’n awesome dog”. The book is available on Amazon and at East Sacramento’s Pet Department Store. “A Clüsterfünke Christmas” premieres Saturday, December 4th. at 7pm ET/PT on Comedy Central. Season Four of...

ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
wmleader.com

Warning signs around Daughtry's tragic stepdaughter

Musician Chris Daughtry’s late stepdaughter, Hannah Price, appeared to have a turbulent relationship with her boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, even as she struggled for direction in her own life, as evidenced by her social media and at least one recent encounter with the law. Price — who was found dead in...
Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
TODAY.com

Natalie Morales signs off from TODAY with a heartfelt farewell note

Goodbyes are never easy, but they do give us a rare opportunity to look back at what came before them with clarity and gratitude. TODAY's Natalie Morales gave us all that opportunity Friday morning, as she said farewell to both her Studio 1A family and to the viewers who’ve made her 22 years at NBC so special.
Complex

The Most Disturbing Movies of All Time

Mainstream comedies and dramas are great. In an increasingly complicated world, cinema as a form of escapism is a valid move, and transporting an audience to a different world to make them laugh or cry is a noble endeavor in 2018. Plus, the people who claim to not enjoy being entertained by Marvel’s huge blockbusters like Black Panther or Avengers: Infinity War are liars. But cinema is an all-encompassing monster, full of strange nooks and deep crevices filled with the most disturbing movies you could think of.
TMZ.com

'Where We About to Eat At' Kid Antwain Fowler Dead at 6

Antwain Fowler -- the kid who famously asked "where we about to eat at?" -- has died. His official Instagram account confirmed the sad news Sunday, with a new post that seems to have been written by his mother, China. Her message reads, "The pain in my heart is like no other Why God!!!" Her caption was similar ... "Never in a million years My heart is out my chest!!!!"
thatgrapejuice.net

RHOA: Sheree Whitfield & Boyfriend Tyrone NOT Speaking Over Season 14 Drama

Sheree Whitfield‘s return to the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is already whipping up the drama before season 14 commences airing. As an RHOA original, Whitfield has a long and storied relationship with the show – as such, naturally, brings a lot to the franchise. And this time her relationship with...
24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Series Finale Ever

The list of TV finales stretches into the hundreds, if not the thousands. Viewers have to wait decades in some cases, and in others like Jeopardy that are still running, they may have to wait long into the future. Viewers of “Gunsmoke” had to wait 20 years until 1975. Viewers of “Lassie”, one of the […]
Decider

5 Holiday Movies You Can't Miss on Hallmark in 2021

If you’re just tuning in, Christmas is already well underway over on the Hallmark Channel. It began a week before Halloween, which means you’ve got some catching up to do! After all, cable TV’s winter wonderland is dropping 41 new holiday movies in 2021 between three services (The Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and the Hallmark Now streaming service). The holiday season’s gonna have a whole lot of awkward hellos, small town events, near-miss kisses, mistaken identities, and TGIF alumni—and we wouldn’t want it any other way.
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
Variety

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Out of AMA 'Butter' Performance With BTS

Megan Thee Stallion’s debut performance of “Butter” alongside BTS is no longer happening at the American Music Awards on Sunday. The rapper said she was forced to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.” Megan made the announcement through her Twitter on Saturday to explain to fans why she could no longer attend the AMAs at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony was set to feature the first live performance of the remix version of “Butter” with BTS. Megan’s “Butter” remix with the K-pop group dropped over the summer after a legal battle with her record label 1501...
Outsider.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Not Happy That One Performance Got Interrupted

“The Voice” duo Jim and Sasha’s emotional duet of Elton John’s “Your Song” is accidentally interrupted by crew members. Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” is inching closer to its season finale. This week’s Top 13 eliminations mean that the stakes are rising. Fans and judges alike are expecting more captivating performances than ever before.
Variety

Netflix Debuts 'The Great British Baking Show: Holidays' Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix unveiled a new trailer for “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 4, which will premiere Dec. 3. The trailer features the returning bakers tackling the various holiday baking challenges presented before them. “The showstopper challenge, they’ve got to make a festive feast illusion cake,” says judge Paul Hollywood. The trailer showcases clips of cakes fashioned to look like turkey, bread and more. Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas and Tom Allen return to the tent this holiday season. Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow and Kieran Smith executive produce, and Love Productions produces. Watch the trailer below. Also in today’s TV news roundup: DATES HBO Max...
