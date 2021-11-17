ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Shelter from the storm

By rockyhulne
Austin Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile far from conflict,Ethiopian immigrants have their eyes aimed back at their homeland. Ojoye Akane may be raising his family of five children in Austin, but his stressors and fears lie on a land far away, yet still close to his heart. Akane has his mind on his homeland...

