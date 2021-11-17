Shelter from the storm

On an overcast Sunday amid fields and forest, a few men from Poland's small Muslim community laid to rest a Yemeni migrant who died of cold and fatigue while trying to cross into the European Union from Belarus. After saying a prayer outside the old wooden mosque of the Polish border village of Bohoniki, the men transported the coffin to a cemetery located on a hill of pine trees. Mustafa Mohammed Murshid al-Raymi, who died age 37, was buried in the presence of his brother and the Yemeni ambassador to Poland. His grave was located alongside those of other migrants who have died in the border crisis that erupted this summer. "It's an expression of our respect for and solidarity with this man who died in horrible conditions. It's a real tragedy," said burial attendee Ryszard Mozdabaiev, a Muslim who fled Crimea for Poland eight years ago.

