ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Booster shots and breakthrough cases

By Sarah Lehman
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19dIyK_0cysJaxY00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Breakthrough cases have been something we’ve heard about since COVID-19 vaccines started going into arms. Now, people are rolling up their sleeves to get their booster shots. Including U of I football coach Brett Bielema. He’s also now one of those breakthrough cases.

“One good thing that at least I know of is that he has very mild symptoms, which is a good thing. And you know, having the booster and having the primary that he’s done has probably only helped him in fighting off the disease itself,” Awais Vaid, with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, said.

That’s exactly what the vaccine was made to do, protect you if you are exposed, or test positive for COVID-19.

“There is a chance. It’s a small chance, but there is a change that you will be infected with the virus, but on the other hand, even if you are infected, the three doses or the two of the Johnson and Johnson will definitely protect you from getting sick.” he said.

Vaid said the booster shots are still new, but they have heard of a few breakthrough cases after getting that shot.

Vaid said with Bielema’s case, as with most other cases, contact tracing has already started.

“We go back about 48 hours and we find out who the coach may have been in close contact with 15 minutes or longer in a 24 hour period, and those individuals are assessed if they were fully vaccinated or non-vaccinated,” he said.

Vaid said if they find his close contacts are vaccinated, they advise them to be cautious and test after 5 days just to be safe. If they are unvaccinated, they are put in quarantine for 10 to 14 days and tested.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

Illinois is the #10 state with the lowest flu vaccination rates

(STACKER) Your yearly flu vaccine protects you and those around you from the influenza virus, which could be deadly. You should not get vaccinated too early, or you may have reduced immunity by the time the flu virus starts circulating in your community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting a flu vaccine […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Teen wants to take push for more affordable hearing aids nationwide

ILLIOPOLIS, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Illinois law required insurance companies to cover the cost of hearing aids for people under 18 starting in 2018. That was all thanks to Hunter Martin.  The then 10-year-old Martin has needed hearing aids his whole life. He understood how much the out-of-pocket cost hurt families like his. He pushed a […]
ILLIOPOLIS, IL
WCIA

Undergraduate Library to close May 2022

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Undergraduate Library at the University of Illinois will be permanently closing after the Spring 2022 semester. University officials said they previously announced that the building would be converted into the “Archives and Special Collections” building. “Services for undergraduate students will be integrated into the Main Library, Grainer Engineering Library Information […]
URBANA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Champaign, IL
Health
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Champaign, IL
Sports
WCIA

Drivers ticketed in crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Two drivers were ticketed after their cars crashed into each other on Friday. State troopers issued tickets to Patty Aldrich, 68, of Indianola, and Douglas Risken, 52, of Champaign for not using a seatbelt. Aldrich was also ticketed for improper lane usage based on the preliminary results of an Illinois […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois school looking to change mascot

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Thomasboro grade school could be getting a new mascot. Right now the mascot is an Indian. With recent mascot changes in the area, community members brought up changing the mascot over the summer. The board put out a survey last month to get the communities opinion. “The name may not be […]
THOMASBORO, IL
WCIA

Call volume increases for contact tracers ahead of the holidays

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Vermilion County is having a harder time keeping up with contact tracing as the holidays approach. Contact tracing is the process of reaching out to each person who has tested positive for COVID-19 and then reaching out to each of their close contacts. The Vermilion County Health Department has six part-time employees […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Therapy dogs back at Carle Hospital

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a program Carle Hospital has had for decades. Bringing in therapy dogs to help calm patients’ fears and anxieties. “There was a big need for that stress relief, pain control, and just overall emotional escape for our patients,” Amanda Burwell, Rehab admission coordinator for the inpatient rehab unit, said. The […]
URBANA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Football#Weather
WCIA

“Sadie the Wonder Cat” survives 6 weeks trapped in a box spring mattress

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – It all started September 22nd. Mike Gaines and his family were moving from Fresno, California to Charleston, Illinois. As they were working to pack up their home, they couldn’t find their cat Sadie. The next day, Sadie still was nowhere to be found. Gaines and his family thought the worst. “She’s […]
WCIA

Urbana Police investigating shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Urbana Police Department is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Bradley and Mathews Avenues. Officers said one person was shot but they expect that person to recover. This is a developing story.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

HSHS St. Anthony’s begins reopening of front lobby

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital began a limited reopening of its front lobby entrance today. The reopening allows visitors to enter the facility off Maple Street in addition to the Prairie Heart entrance and the emergency room. “We are pleased to welcome people back through our front door again,” said HSHS […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

U of I student creates app

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A U of I student has found a way to help others through a new app. It’s called EZPT. The app is designed to help people workout after an injury. The creator, Joseph Rejive, says a lot of people are nervous to get back into workouts because they are afraid to […]
NFL
WCIA

One person hurt in shooting outside Carle Hospital

(UPDATE at 10:00 p.m. on 11/18/2021) – The Urbana Police Department announced in a press release that the victim is a 28-year-old man from Champaign who was visiting someone at the hospital. Prior to the shooting, the victim went outside to meet someone who arrived by car near the circle drive on the east side […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Season of giving coming to Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Some organizations are working to make sure kids get some toys this holiday season. The HOYCE Center is teaming up with HV Neighborhood Transformation to put on the “Season of Giving.” They want to help bring some joy and positivity to kids. Right now, they are collecting a variety of gifts […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Bright Spot: November 18

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We are sharing the positive things happening in your communities during our evening newscasts. You can send pictures and videos to news@wcia.com or submit them to the WCIA 3 Facebook page. WCIA 3 News at 5 p.m. WCIA 3 News at 6 p.m. WCIA 3 News at 9 p.m. on WCIX […]
SPORTS
WCIA

Part of IL Route 49 closed following crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Illinois Route 49 is closed as state police investigate a crash. Troopers said the crash is on Route 49, north of Vermilion County 4000N. The road will be closed from 4000N to IL Route 9 for several hours. If you are driving in the area, officers are asking […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

How to help family members with eating disorders during the holidays

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Any situation involving food can be difficult for those with eating disorders, and when the holidays roll around, it can be even harder. Tim Bromley, Director of Behavioral Health at Saint Francis Medical Center, said people with eating disorders like having a sense of control. They want to feel safe and […]
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

3K+
Followers
992
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy