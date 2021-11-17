Booster shots and breakthrough cases

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Breakthrough cases have been something we’ve heard about since COVID-19 vaccines started going into arms. Now, people are rolling up their sleeves to get their booster shots. Including U of I football coach Brett Bielema. He’s also now one of those breakthrough cases.

“One good thing that at least I know of is that he has very mild symptoms, which is a good thing. And you know, having the booster and having the primary that he’s done has probably only helped him in fighting off the disease itself,” Awais Vaid, with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, said.

That’s exactly what the vaccine was made to do, protect you if you are exposed, or test positive for COVID-19.

“There is a chance. It’s a small chance, but there is a change that you will be infected with the virus, but on the other hand, even if you are infected, the three doses or the two of the Johnson and Johnson will definitely protect you from getting sick.” he said.

Vaid said the booster shots are still new, but they have heard of a few breakthrough cases after getting that shot.

Vaid said with Bielema’s case, as with most other cases, contact tracing has already started.

“We go back about 48 hours and we find out who the coach may have been in close contact with 15 minutes or longer in a 24 hour period, and those individuals are assessed if they were fully vaccinated or non-vaccinated,” he said.

Vaid said if they find his close contacts are vaccinated, they advise them to be cautious and test after 5 days just to be safe. If they are unvaccinated, they are put in quarantine for 10 to 14 days and tested.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.