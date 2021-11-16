Exhibitor Product News: Naust Marine has complete electrical packages

This article was originally published in the November 2021 issue of 48° North. Sailors can agree there’s nothing worse than wet, cold feet when you’re on water — which can lead to numb toes, blisters, discomfort, and even frostbite. Sealskinz waterproof socks are designed to keep your feet dry and on the move in wet or cold conditions. Ideal for a variety of temperatures, their low to tall sock range will keep you dry and warm in rain, snow, and ocean spray — even through shallow water submersion. Sealskinz socks feature a three-layer bonded construction that combines a 100% waterproof hydrophilic membrane between a premium Merino wool interior for warmth and sweat-wicking, and a durable nylon blend exterior with 4-way stretch for great fit and wearability. Built with a seamless construction including hand-linked flat toe seams and the addition of elastic support on the ankle, heel and instep, you won’t notice the seams but will notice the extra comfort and fit.

