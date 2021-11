Studnicka is candidate to work on the right wing of the Bruins' third line Tuesday night against the Senators, Eric Russo of the team's official site reports. The 22-year-old has worked as a center in his three appearances with the Bruins this season, but with the team looking to mix things up front after Saturday's 5-2 loss to Toronto, it looks like Studnicka has a chance to rejoin the lineup Tuesday and skate alongside Jake DeBrusk and Erik Haula. Through 25 NHL games to date, the 2017 second-rounder has recorded just one goal and five points, but Studnicka has the skill to pick up the pace if/when he's able to secure steady ice time with Boston.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO