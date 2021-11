YWCA Greater Cincinnati will host its 43rd annual Career Women of Achievement on May 26. Until 2020, this event was held in person and was the Midwest region’s largest luncheon with 2,000 in attendance. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the agency will once again broadcast and stream the event via WCPO 9, and hopes to reach upwards of 35,000 viewers. YWCA is seeking nominations for this esteemed award, granted to 338 women over the last 42 years. The Career Women of Achievement Awards recognize outstanding women at the pinnacle of their careers.

