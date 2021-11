JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville school bus service is asking for help from the community to get students ready for the new year. Randall Bus Service is partnering with Peace and Emanuel Missionary Baptist churches to host a shoe collection drive and giveaway on Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The local bus company's owners want to make sure all students have the tools they need for success in the classroom.

