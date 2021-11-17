More layoffs coming to Stellantis plant
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Governor J.B. Pritzker’s bill signing on Tuesday came less than a week after Stellantis announced it would be laying off more workers from its Belvidere plant.
400 employees will be out of a job in the new year. Stellantis blames the job cuts on the semi-conductor shortage that has disrupted production all year long.
Jeep Cherokee sales were down 20% through the third quarter of 2021. The Belvidere plant already slashed about 1,700 jobs in August.
