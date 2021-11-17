Darke County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating missing teen

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing teenager.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 7000 block of Delisle-Fourmans Road on Monday, November 15 in reference to the report of a missing juvenile.

Mariah Cheadle, age 15, left her home on her own accord at approximately 3:38 a.m. that day, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cheadle is five foot three, weighs 150 pounds and has blue eyes and black hair. She is believed to be wearing a hunter-green hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and black boots, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who has seen Cheadle or has any information as to her whereabouts is asked to call the Darke County Sheriff’s office at (937) 548-2020.

