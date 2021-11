Little to no travel issues Mon AM.. Clouds will begin to build back into the region tonight ahead of a cold front. Sunday will remain dry, with highs reaching the low 60s. Rain chances begin Sunday night with showers likely overnight into Monday morning. Brief opportunity for a quick dusting of snow for elevations above 3500′ Monday morning as much colder air settles into the mountains. That cold will be felt by all Monday night with gusts 50+mph for the mountains and 20-30mph for the rest of the region. Wind chills will be near 0 for the higher elevations and into the teens and 20s for the rest of the area. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s Tuesday. Freezing temps once again Tuesday night. Dry and cool Wednesday with temps in the 50s. Seasonable and sunny for Thanksgiving day with temps reaching the low 60s. Another cold front will try to bring rain to the region Friday, but isolated showers will be the best we will see.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO