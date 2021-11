Michigan will take on the Arizona Wildcats in the championship round of the Roman Main Event tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Wildcats enter the game 4-0. This is most likely going to be the 3rd maybe 4th tournament team that the Wolverines have faced already this season. If Michigan can squeak out a win against a very tough Wildcats team it’ll set a fantastic starting point for the Wolverines moving forward.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO