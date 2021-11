Elizabeth Yerkes of Noank spends time working on her laptop on a park bench Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Wadawanuck Square in Stonington Borough. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Stonington — Elizabeth Yerkes of Noank went out among the fall foliage and sunshine to work on her laptop on a park bench Tuesday at Wadawanuck Square in the borough.

She said she didn't want to work indoors, since it was such a nice day and she was able to take advantage of the Wi-Fi zone at the square.