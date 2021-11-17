ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kempton, IN

Janet Brannum

Kokomo Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanet Brannum, 77, of Kempton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at...

obituaries.kokomotribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Greentown, IN
City
Kempton, IN
The Hill

Deal reached to reinstate ousted prime minister in Sudan, officials say

A deal reportedly has been brokered in Sudan to reinstate the ousted prime minister weeks after the nation's military led a coup that drove him out of power. A source close to Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told Reuters on Sunday that the leader is on board with the deal, under which all political detainees would be freed, to stop the bloodshed. Limitations on Hamdok’s movement have been cleared by the Sudanese military, according to Reuters, and the security forces that were ordered to watch outside his home have been dismissed.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Century Villa Healthcare#Tribute Store
The Hill

Kyle Rittenhouse: 'I support the BLM movement'

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who was acquitted of murder last week after shooting and killing two people in Kenosha, Wis., during civil unrest there last year, said he supports the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. "I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement," Rittenhouse said during an interview...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy