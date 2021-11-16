The 2021 Grape Rollercoaster Ride

Well friends, as hard as it is to believe, the holiday rush is on. It seems as though we were just enjoying the last long days of summer (but wait…we were just doing that with last week’s “Indian summer”!!), and yet here we are, just a few days before Thanksgiving. While you can’t walk into a store without being bombarded by Christmas decorations, I think we first need to stop to say a word of thanks for all we have been given (and survived) in the past year. This year we really do need to stop and say a work of thanks…for our health and our family, and hopefully think more of what we have, than what we may have lost this year. Thanksgiving may be lost in the shuffle of Christmas preparation…it’s time to put it back in its’ place of honor!

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO