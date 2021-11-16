ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summoners War: Chronicles will use a ‘Play to Earn’ mechanism utilizing blockchain technology

By Staff Team
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummoners War: Chronicles is an upcoming MMORPG by Com2uS. The game is all set to come out in the first quarter of 2022, and it seems like Com2uS will include a “P2E” or Play to earn function in Summoners War: Chronicles. The game takes place in a time before both Sky...

