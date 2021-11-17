ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Effort seeks to decriminalize sex work in Oregon

SFGate
 4 days ago

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A philanthropist filed papers with the Oregon Secretary of State on Tuesday to decriminalize sex work in the state in an attempt to put the issue before voters in the 2022...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Hill

Deal reached to reinstate ousted prime minister in Sudan, officials say

A deal reportedly has been brokered in Sudan to reinstate the ousted prime minister weeks after the nation's military led a coup that drove him out of power. A source close to Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told Reuters on Sunday that the leader is on board with the deal, under which all political detainees would be freed, to stop the bloodshed. Limitations on Hamdok’s movement have been cleared by the Sudanese military, according to Reuters, and the security forces that were ordered to watch outside his home have been dismissed.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Workers#Ap#State
The Hill

Kyle Rittenhouse: 'I support the BLM movement'

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who was acquitted of murder last week after shooting and killing two people in Kenosha, Wis., during civil unrest there last year, said he supports the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. "I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement," Rittenhouse said during an interview...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy