ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Kemp, Carr sue Biden White House over health care workers’ vaccine mandate

By Tim Darnell | Capital Beat
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PwsKx_0cysEpqa00

Georgia filed another lawsuit Tuesday over President Joe Biden’s controversial OVID vaccine mandates, this time for health care workers.

Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr are seeking to prevent the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) from enforcing the mandate on workers at Medicare and Medicaid-certified facilities.

Like previous court challenges filed by Kemp and Camp, the new lawsuit asserts the vaccine mandate is unlawful and unconstitutional.

According to the lawsuit, the mandate:

  • Exceeds CMS’ statutory authority under the Social Security Act.
  • Involves an unlawful attempt to supervise or control the practice of medicine in violation of federal law.
  • Was issued without statutorily required public notice and comment, violates the Congressional Review Act and is arbitrary and capricious.
  • Was issued without consulting the appropriate state and local agencies in violation of federal law.
  • Was issued without public notice and comment for all new rules that will have a significant impact on rural hospitals.
  • Violates the Spending Clause by placing an unconstitutional condition on receipt of federal funds.
  • Violates the Anti-Commandeering Doctrine by directing state officers to administer federal law.
  • Violates the 10th Amendment because the federal government lacks the power to mandate vaccines.

“After health-care heroes went above and beyond the call of duty to keep Americans safe and healthy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Biden is now threatening their livelihood if they refuse COVID-19 vaccination,” said Kemp.

“Yet another unlawful mandate from this administration will only worsen worker shortages in a critical-need area as we continue to balance the everyday healthcare needs of hardworking Georgians and fighting COVID-19.”

“President Biden’s reckless ‘one-size-fits-most’ approach to governing continues to create immense disruption and uncertainty for Georgia businesses and employees,” Carr added. “Georgia health-care providers, particularly those located in our rural areas, cannot afford to lose workers or lessen care services due to the unlawful actions of the federal government.”

Georgia has joined 11 other Republican-led states in filing the lawsuit with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.

Last month, Kemp and Carr filed suit in the Southern District of Georgia challenging the vaccine mandate for federal contractors. A hearing on the plaintiffs’ request for a preliminary injunction is scheduled for Dec. 7.

Earlier this month, Kemp and Carr also filed suit in the U.S. 11 th Circuit Court of Appeals to challenge a vaccine mandate for employers with 100 or more workers.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

The post Kemp, Carr sue Biden White House over health care workers’ vaccine mandate appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Rittenhouse verdict puts Biden in difficult political spot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Biden was already facing sliding poll numbers with an electorate worn down by the coronavirus pandemic and increasing inflation. Now, the president finds himself caught between outraged Democrats — some of […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
theasburycollegian.com

Appeals court halts Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for companies

A U.S. appeals court upheld its decision to put on hold President Joe Biden’s mandate requiring companies with 100 or more workers to require COVID-19 vaccinations. The decision, made on Nov. 12, was upheld by a three-member panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, following considerable pushback from the Biden administration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
houmatimes.com

Federal Judge Expedites Challenge to Vaccine Mandate of Healthcare Workers

Just days after Attorney General Jeff Landry led a 12-state coalition challenging the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) over their rule mandating COVID-19 vaccines on healthcare workers, Judge Terry Doughty has issued an expedited briefing schedule on the case. “Biden’s Jab or Job policy is unconstitutional and immoral....
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
floridapolitics.com

House votes to strip Surgeon General’s vaccine mandate power

The House voted Wednesday to limit the emergency powers of the state Surgeon General. Lawmakers passed the measure (HB 7) along a partly line vote. Republican Rep. Alex Andrade is the bill sponsor. Under a bill passed in 2002, lawmakers granted the state Surgeon General several emergency powers, including the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

OSHA has ‘suspended activities’ related to Biden’s vaccine mandate

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has suspended work on President Biden’s vaccine mandate after a federal appeals court hit pause on rules that would force companies with 100 or more employees to require COVID-19 shots or regular testing. OSHA said the decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for...
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

Florida passes bills to restrict Biden's COVID-19 mandates

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- In reproach of mandates issued by President Joe Biden to stymie the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Republican-controlled Florida legislature passed a series of bills restricting the government's ability to enforce vaccine and mask mandates. The bills were passed mostly along party lines Wednesday during...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ovid
Person
Brian Kemp
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden's vaccine mandate is on hold, but companies are moving ahead anyway

For most employers it's full-speed ahead on Covid vaccine mandates, regardless of whether the courts uphold or strike down President Joe Biden's requirements. A Federal Court of Appeals put on hold the Biden administration's plans to mandate vaccines or weekly tests for staff of businesses with 100 or more employees. But a flash survey of 300 businesses conducted Tuesday by Gartner showed that 60% of companies are going ahead with plans as if Biden's January 4 deadline remained in place.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Healthcare Workers#Health Care#Cms#Medicare#Medicaid#Americans#Georgians
MassLive.com

Surgeon General says blocking President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate would be ‘public health setback’

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Sunday defended the Biden administration’s push for businesses with 100 or more employees to require COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing, an order that remains in a standstill while facing ongoing court challenges from Republican-led employers and legal groups. Murthy told Fox News Sunday that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Fox News

Democrats’ $1.75 trillion bill could massively increase fines against employers violating vaccine mandate

The Democrats’ $1.75 trillion social spending bill would massively increase fines imposed on employers for occupational hazards. President Biden’s vaccine mandate will be enforced through such penalties. Businesses with over 100 employees must ensure by Jan. 4 that their workers are either fully vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, according...
BUSINESS
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
876
Followers
737
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy