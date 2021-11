A demolition permit has been awarded for 123 Harper Avenue in Carolina Beach. The Historical building that had been recognized by the Federal Point Historic Preservation Society for its value to the community will soon be leveled. In an email sent to Mayor and Council from Assistant Town Manager Ed Parvin shared, “The Century 21 building on the corner of Harper and LPB has applied for a demolition permit. The current building has too many maintenance issues for the owners and they believe a new building with a better layout will serve them well. They have a limited footprint so they don’t anticipate going up with any residential. They do plan to build back another office building that incorporates additional retail/office space along LPB.

CAROLINA BEACH, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO