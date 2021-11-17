Red kettle

We are “Aurora’s Four Ms”, Myrna Molina, Mavis Bates, Monica Silva, and Michelle Gumz, and we are excited to announce that we all will be running again in 2022 to retain our seats on the Kane County Board. We are grateful for the support that Aurora has given us in the past and eager to put our experience to good use to continue our efforts to support Kane County families, put an end to the coronavirus pandemic in Kane, protect the environment, and keep waste out of government.

AURORA, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO