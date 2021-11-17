ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Red kettle

The Voice
The Voice
 5 days ago

Red kettle Salvation Army’s focus Friday, Nov. 19. The Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign is underway. A dozen...

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Voice

Aurora Winter Lights 2021

At estimated 7,000 celebrants attended in downtown Aurora Friday, Nov. 19 at the annual Winter Lights Celebration. The holiday season started in grand style in the State’s second-largest city, with Winter Lights , which included a parade surrounded by colorful lights and sing-along with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Then, mayor Richard Irvin was joined by Little Mr. and Miss Aurora to flip the switch and light the Christmas tree.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

November 20, 2021

Fox Valley Community invited to honor an unclaimed veteran Saturday in St. Charles. The public is invited to a memorial from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 for veteran and lifelong St. Charles resident, Wayne H Miller. Miller, 75, passed away in his home Tuesday, Nov. 9, and has no known family. Miller was a lifelong St. Charles resident and served in...
SAINT CHARLES, IL
The Voice

Red kettle Salvation Army’s focus Friday, Nov. 19

The Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign is underway. A dozen Aurora Noon Lions Club members will ring hand bells for the Salvation Army Aurora Corps from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, outside the Jewel/Osco store at 1952 W. Galena Boulevard in Aurora. One day earlier, Army Aurora...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry: Free turkeys, Nov. 20

Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry will distribute free Thanksgiving turkeys and food boxes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Phillips Park, 1000 Ray Moses Drive in Aurora. Each household will be limited to one turkey/meal box. Advance registration is required at aurora-IL.org/FreeTurkeys2021. Call 630-897-2127 for more...
AURORA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
Aurora, IL
City
Galena, IL
The Voice

Homelessness

Homelessness Diane Nilan focus in Nov. 30 presentation. Homelessness is one of those subjects no one really wants to talk about. It’s not as salacious as a crime story, or as fertile ground for heated partisan debate, as many other topics in the news, which is why it is seldom in the news at all. Consequently, it’s seldom...
HOMELESS
The Voice

Kathleen Crisci 2021 Volunteer Service Award recipient

Senior Services Associates, Inc. is proud to announce AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteer Kathleen Crisci, of Sandwich, was recently nominated and received the 2021 Illinois Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. Kathleen Crisci moved to Sandwich after she retired from Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove, a northwest suburb of Chicago. Soon she...
CHICAGO, IL
The Voice

Reader’s Voice: Four Ms campaign fundraiser Nov. 22

We are “Aurora’s Four Ms”, Myrna Molina, Mavis Bates, Monica Silva, and Michelle Gumz, and we are excited to announce that we all will be running again in 2022 to retain our seats on the Kane County Board. We are grateful for the support that Aurora has given us in the past and eager to put our experience to good use to continue our efforts to support Kane County families, put an end to the coronavirus pandemic in Kane, protect the environment, and keep waste out of government.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

United Methodist Church of Plano holiday dates listed

The United Methodist Church of Plano, 219 N. Hale Street in Plano, upcoming events for November and December are as follows:. Christmas Sale, Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.;. Hat & Mitten Tree Donations, Sunday, Nov. 21 – Sunday, Dec. 12;. Thanksgiving Eve Service, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 7...
PLANO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kettle#Bells#The Salvation Army#Lions Club#One Year Subscription
The Voice

Tom-A-Hawk 5K Turkey Trot Nov. 20

East Aurora High School and West Aurora High School historically have been rivals back to the annual football game that began in 1893. The game was typically the last game of the season, on Thanksgiving Day and played on Hurd’s Island. To celebrate and honor this crosstown tradition and rivalry, the Aurora East Educational Foundation and the A+ Foundation for West Aurora schools will be host to the Tom-A-Hawk 5K Turkey Trot Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Wilder Promenade in downtown Aurora.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

John Russell

GovernmentAuroraAurora Committee of the WholeCommittee of the WholeJohn RussellMayor Richard Irvin. By Jason Crane At the Aurora city government Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting Tuesday, Nov. 16 mayor of Aurora, Richard Irvin proclaimed November 18 as John Russell Day in Aurora. He worked nearly 40 years at the Beacon News and eight years with the Aurora city government. In the...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Dr. Monica Silva

Government OpinionDr. Monica SilvaKane County BoardLetter to the EditorMavis BatesMichelle GumzMonica MolinaReaders Voice. Reader’s Voice: Four Ms campaign fundraiser Nov. 22. November 16, 2021Dear editor; We are “Aurora’s Four Ms”, Myrna Molina, Mavis Bates, Monica Silva, and Michelle Gumz, and we are excited to announce that we all will be...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurorans can send military gifts from home

Receiving mail from your hometown while on active military duty is a welcomed surprise. For those stationed away from home during the holiday season, that surprise is even more special. The city government of Aurora’s annual Gifts from Home program honors active military personnel from Aurora by providing them with...
AURORA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Voice

No Controversy

I know there’s many like me, knowing how I feel,. It makes no difference as to who’s behind the wheel. We are a special group to which we all belong. “I need to pick a few things I won’t be long.”. Try figuring what that means, you are always wrong.
SOCIETY
The Voice

John Russell Day November 18 in Aurora an honor

At the Aurora city government Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting Tuesday, Nov. 16 mayor of Aurora, Richard Irvin proclaimed November 18 as John Russell Day in Aurora. He worked nearly 40 years at the Beacon News and eight years with the Aurora city government. In the eight years Russell...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Reverend Gary McCann

Carousel Community ReligionJudy McCannNew England Congregational ChurchReverend Gary McCann. Luncheon celebrating Reverend Gary McCann’s 35-year ministry at New England Congregational Church in Aurora. Judy McCann and the Reverend Gary McCann pose for a photo Sunday, Oct. 17, at Aurora's New England Congregational Church. This content is for 30 Day Free...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry Women’s pantry will open

Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry is adding a women’s empowerment mobile pantry to its popular mobile pantries that visit locations to distribute food and other items. A yearlong series of women’s pantry distributions will be open from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 701 S. Eola Road in Aurora. The public is invited. Identification is not required.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Winter Coat Drive seeks clothing November 20

An inaugural Aurora Winter Coat Drive in Aurora will be held Monday, Nov. 15 through Saturday, Nov. 20. Contributions for the following gently used items are requested: Coats; socks; long underwear; jackets; scarves; gloves and mittens; hats; snow boots. Those who will donate items can make donations at State representative...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Senior drive-thru meal in Aurora Nov. 15

St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 Fifth Avenue in Aurora, will be host to a drive-thru senior meal distribution from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15. Kane County seniors, 60 and better, are invited to pick up five frozen meals. The Kane Senior Council provides meals. Sponsors are State representatives Stephanie Kifowit, Barbara Hernandez, and Keith Wheeler.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Work day at Bliss Woods Nov. 27

A habitat restoration work day will be held at Bliss Woods Forest Preserve from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 27. Cutting and stacking of invasive brush such as buckthorn and honeysuckle will be the focus of the work day. Tools will be provided however feel free to bring a favorite hand cutters and loppers.
SUGAR GROVE, IL
The Voice

Six Habitats hold events, veterans

For the first time, six Habitat for Humanity affiliates in the Chicagoland region are collaborating to be hosts to Veterans Build events November 11-13, including new home construction, repairs, and volunteer projects. The week will kick-off on Veterans Day, November 11 with a virtual conversation between veterans discussing affordable housing at 9 a.m.. A build-site program in Winfield will follow at 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. with special guest U.S. senator Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq War Veteran, Purple Heart recipient and former assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
WILL COUNTY, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy