World Cup qualifying play continues in the CONCACAF table Tuesday as Mexico takes on Canada in a matchup that could shake up the standings for teams looking to punch a ticket to Qatar in 2022. Mexico is in a points tie with the United States, but sits in second place due to a tiebreaker. Canada, meanwhile, trails just behind in third place with 13 points. Pivotal points are on the line Tuesday as the two national teams look to make a late push to lock up their spot as one of the top three teams in the group. Fans looking to track down Tuesday’s match can find the TV broadcast in Spanish via Telemundo and NBC Universo. However, the English broadcast is available exclusively Paramount+, which has a free trial.

MLS ・ 5 DAYS AGO